Former reality TV star Frankie Gaff has revealed that her sister has died with a touching tribute on Instagram.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Made IN Chelsea star took to Instagram Stories to update her followers, saying in a post: “My sister passed away early this morning.

“We will miss her forever but trying to find comfort in knowing she is finally at peace and is hopefully bouncing around up there somewhere, doing what she loved most. Gymnastics, being with her friends and family, surrounded by nature, eating terrys chocolate orange or green and blacks almond chocolate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will miss her infectious, incredibly loud, laugh forever.”

Former Made In Chelsea star Frankie Gaff has announced that her sister has passed away. | Getty Images

The post also included a black and white image of her sister. Frankie, who is pregnant with her second child, added: “Thank you to everyone, people I know and people I don't know who have always messaged to check in on her.”

Frankie was best known for her stint on the E4 reality show, during which she had an on-off relationship with Jamie Laing. Joining in 2016, Frankie left the show two years later.

She has since become engaged to venture capitalist boyfriend Jamie Dickerson, with whom she already shares one child alongside their son-to-be second.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While staying out of the reality TV spotlight since leaving Made In Chelsea, Frankie has launched somewhat of a ‘mumfluencer’ career on social media, where she shares vlogs and updates about parenting her three-year-old son Theo.