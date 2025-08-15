The long-running feud between famous exes Peter Andre and Katie Price has been reginited after the Mysterious Girl singer shared a shocking statement.

Peter, 52, posted a scathing statement on Instagram Stories on Thursday evening (August 14) amid a fallout with his famous ex-wife over their 18-year-old daughter Princess. After Katie, 47, revealed she had reach out to “hash things out” for the sake of their daughter, Peter said in the shocking statement: “For sixteen years I have stayed silent in the face of repeated lies from my ex-wife and her family, out of respect for my children and loved ones, but staying silence has been incredibly frustrating.

“That ends today. The latest comments about my children's welfare and living arrangements compel me to set the record straight.”

Peter Andre has shared a statement on social media concerning his children with Katie Price, reigniting a feud between the two long-warring exes. | Getty Images

He added: “For well-documented reasons, and for their safety, Junior and Princess came into my care in 2018 and remained with me until they reached adulthood. In 2019, the family courts issued a legally binding order to enforce this arrangement. I have never made this public before out of respect for my children.

“In 2011 and 2015, publicly documented court cases found my ex wife had made false claims. She was ordered to pay substantial damages and legal costs, and to apologise, to me and my management. The same falsehoods are being repeated today.”

He concluded: “Unfortunately, there are many more lies and baseless accusations that I have yet to address. Those will be dealt with in the coming months.”

Peter and Katie married in 2005 after meeting on the reality TV show I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here. They welcomed two children together (Junior and Princess), with Peter also acting as step-father to Harvey Price, Katie’s son from a previous relationship with footballer Dwight Yorke. They split in 2009 and the relationship remained frost from then onward, with the pair not speaking to each other.

The most recent issue came as Princess’s new ITV reality show The Princess Diaries hit screens, with fans taking notice of Katie’s exclusion from the show. On the flip side, dad Peter was seen frequently throughout the series, with Katie reportedly “banned” from appearing. She also missed major events such as Princess’s 18th birthday party due to filming taking place.

Katie has insisted that her and Princess are still close and said she was a “bloody good mum”. She said on her podcast The Katie Price Show: “There’s no reason why both parents can’t support her. It’s so not fair to bring Princess piggy in the middle… For the sake of the children, there’s room for everyone.”

She added: “I've missed out so much with Princess. I haven't watched the show, but, people have told me how proud I should be of the kids and how they Princess does talk highly of me all the way through it so although I'm not in the show she speaks about me all the time which is really sweet.”

A spokesperson for Katie told tabloid outlets including The Sun and The Mirror: “Kate is in a much better and clear headspace and is at peace with the situation. This was in the past and she doesn't feel the need to bring up tit for tat comments, but more importantly she's dealing with this the right way and it's now in her lawyer's hands. Kate will no longer be gaslighted and bullied as she once was...”

Taking to Snapchat for a Q&A with her followers, Princess opened up about the impact the feud between her mum and dad has had on her. When asked by a follower if her parents’ difficult relationship affected her, she said: “To be honest it doesn’t affect me. At the end of the day, they broke up when I was two years old so I don’t even have any memory of them being together.”

She captioned the video: “I love my mum and dad and that’s all that matters.”