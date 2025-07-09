Katie Price has come under fire from animal charity Peta after one of her sphynx cats got sunburned.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The model and influencer recently shared a video on social media in which she showed one of her rare bald cats with a red head and torso. She said in the clip: “Oh Kevin you have been in the sun today, you have got sunburnt despite us putting suncream on you… look at his little face.”

Katie captioned the video: “Trying to keep the cats out of the sun is hard work.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Katie Price has come under fire from animal charity PETA after her one of her sphynx cats got sunburned during a recent heatwave. | Getty Images

Animal charity Peta, who has criticised the star before, have now blasted Katie for the incident. Peta vice president Elisa Allen told The Mirror: “Anyone who warns Katie not to hurt the animals she takes in might as well be screaming into the wind, for all she seems to care.

“And here we go again: her cat is sunburnt – something she was likely warned about when acquiring a gimmick cat, bred to look odd and be hairless.”

The charity previously tried to bring an injunction against Katie that would prevent her from owning animals and even offered her £5,000 to never buy or adopt another animal. It came after eight of the animals owned by Katie died while in her care, including her horse who was killed in a road traffic accident after escaping its field, a chameleon pet names Marvin who died due to cold temperatures, and her daughter Princess’s dog Rolo who died after getting suffocated in an electric armchair.

Katie had also been criticised in the past for quickly rehoming pets after a short time in her care. She gave away her German shepherd puppy Tank in January 2024, with The Sun reporting that this was due to her “losing interest” in the pet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elisa Allen said at the time: “While your intentions may be good, the ever-growing number of animals who have either died under your supervision or been given away is impossible to ignore, and people are rightly concerned. Whatever you may offer as reasons for their suffering, relinquishment, or demise, the fact is that you are consistently harming these sensitive, sentient individuals, and I hope you agree that this is a solution.”

The Mirror reports that Katie previously responded to critics in February, saying: “It’s circumstances that were out of my hands. It’s no lack of me not looking after them. I love animals, I love nurturing.”

Katie Price has not yet commented on Peta’s recent criticism.