Married at First Sight Australia: 7 most awkward weddings of all time

4 . Melinda Willis and Layton Mills

Melinda and Layton were another 2023 couple who didn't have the best start on their wedding day. It was clear from their body language when they met that they didn't have the same first thoughts on each other. Layton was clearly pleased with his new bride, whereas Melinda was not so keen. She told producers: "First impressions. . . he may be punching just a little. I'm a nine and a half, on a bad day." She then described their first kiss as "wet and sloppy". ﻿But, seeing how much her family and friends like her new husband she decided to give him a chance and by the reception her opinion on him started to change. Though they faced many challenges throughout the experiment, the couple actually made it to the end of the process and were one of the strongest pairings of season 10. They decided to continue their relatonship in the real world and were together for a year before they split. | Channel Nine