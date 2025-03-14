Married at First Sight Australia fans all know the voice of the narrator - and now her identity has been revealed.

The brides and grooms who sign up for MAFS Aus may change season-to-season, but for many years two things have stayed the same - the relationship experts who match the couples, Alessandra Rampolla, John Aiken and Mel Schilling, and the woman who provides the voice over and explains the couple’s journeys.

But, just who is the mysterious MAFS narrator who has never been shown on screen? We finally know she’s actually a beloved actress who many viewers will recognise.

Since season five in 2018, Helen Dallimore has been the series narrator. She replaced Australian TV presenter and journalist Georgie Gardner, who narrated the first four seasons from from 2015 to 2017.

53-year-old Dallimore, who has never spoken publicly about her voice work on the much loved Channel Nine dating show, is known for her work in theatre, film and television. She graduated from an acclaimed drama school, The National Institute of Dramatic Art, in Kensington, Australia, 1995 - and since then she’s had some very high-profile and distinguished roles.

She went on to debut the iconic role of Glinda in the West End production of Wicked alongside Idinia Menzel as Elphaba, starring in the musical for a year from 2006. Her other stage performances include playing Cinderella in the London Open Air Theatre production of Into the Woods, Paulette Bonafonte in the Australian premiere of Legally Blonde The Musical and more recently, as Judy Garland in The State Theatre Company of South Australia production of End of the Rainbow.

In film, Dallimore has worked alongside Glenn Close and Harry Connick Junior in the 2001 TV remake of the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical South Pacific. She’s also appeared in numerous Australian feature films including Mr Accident, Russian Doll, The Extra and Two Heads Creek.

She’s also appeared in many local TV shows including Water Rats, All Saints, Home and Away, House Husbands, Here Come the Habibs. In the UK, she even had a role in popular crime drama Midsomer Murders in 2006.