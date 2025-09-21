Married at First Sight UK’s Julia-Ruth has been on a reality TV dating show before.

Julia-Ruth is just one of the hopeful singles who is hoping to find the one at the end of the aisle on series 10 of MAFS UK.

Born in South Africa, the 29-year-old has also lived in New Zealand and the UK. She had a testing upbringing that saw her being adopted at 16 years old by her sister, who did everything for her and supported her whilst growing up.

Now, a professional dancer, Julia-Ruth is thriving and is open and ready for any challenge that life brings her. She’s marrying a stranger in her pursuit for true love - but it’s not the first time she has turned to a TV show for help in meeting a life-long partner.

Julia-Ruth took part in season nine of global matchmaking competition Are You the One? back in 2023. The programme, which aired on Paramount+ , saw 22 singles from around the world undergo an extensive matchmaking process in the hope of finding romance. They must then work out who is their “perfect match”, which can only be declared by an algorithm in the truth booth.

Early on in the process, Julia-Ruth formed a connection with Brendan and declared him to be her “perfect match”, but their path to a relationship wasn’t smooth.

Married at First Sight UK 2025 bride Julia-Ruth. Photo by Channel 4. | Channel 4

Brendan, a musician from Australia, was immediately attracted to Julia-Ruth when they first met. They quickly discovered they each had attributes they were searching for in a partner, and this led to them spending the night together in a secluded room.

However, the next morning Julia-Ruth felt doubts and she began to wonder if she was falling back into her past relationship patterns. This meant she decided to not pursue her connection with Brendan and the pair went on to explore options with other contestants.

But, Brendan soon resolved to reignite his spark with Julia-Ruth and he chose her as his partner during the third match-up ceremony. She emained determined to avoid Brendan at that point though as she felt he was too similar to her past partners.

He didn’t give up, however, and took her out on a date in which they rekindled their blossoming romance. When they went to the truth booth, they then discovered they were indeed a “perfect match”. . . But, the algorithm was obviously wrong as the pair split shortly after filming ended.

The experience obviously hasn’t put Julia-Ruth off appearing on reality TV, however, as she’s now taking part in the most talked about dating show on TV.

Prior to appearing on the show, she had been single for two years and had come to the realisation she’s been going for the wrong sort of guys. After a couple of rocky relationships, she is back and now ready for the experts to help her find someone down to earth, ambitious and importantly empathetic.

Time will tell if Julia-Ruth’s marriage works out.

* You can watch Julia-Ruth in Married at First Sight UK now. New episodes will air every Sunday to Wednesday on E4 at 9pm.