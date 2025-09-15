Married at First Sight UK is coming back for a new season - here’s all the important dates.

The wait for the new series of MAFS UK is almost over.

The beloved dating show - which sees singles meet for the first time on their wedding day and then embark on a two month relationship experiment - will be airing its milestone 10th UK series this year.

During the experiment, couples must complete a series of tasks throughout themed weeks, all set for them by three relationship experts; Paul C. Brunson, Mel Schilling and Charlene Douglas. Every week, they attend dinner parties with their fellow couples and also talk through their relationship with the experts at a commitment ceremony, where they decide whether or not they wish to remain married.

This year's brides include Anita, Grace, Julia-Ruth, Leah, Leigh, Maeve, Nelly, Rebecca and Sarah, and the grooms are Ashley, Bailey, Davide, Dean, Divarni, Joe, Keye, Paul and Steven. As always though, we won’t know who is paired with who until the series starts.

The experiment does actually work as there are some couples who are still together after meeting on the previous MAFS UK series. There’s even been some MAFS babies born in recent years.

Here’s everything you need to know about Married at First Sight UK 2025.

Married at First Sight UK 2025 relationship experts Mel Schilling, Paul C. Brunson and Charlene Douglas. Photo by Channel 4. | Channel 4

When does MAFS UK 2025 start?

For the first time in its history, MAFS will begin on a Sunday this year. It will be this Sunday to be exact, September 21.

What time is MAFS UK 2025 on?

MAFS will start at 9pm. As always, the launch episode of the series is an extra-long one as the fans need to get acquainted with all the new brides and grooms. The episode finishes at 10.50pm.

What days is MAFS UK 2025 on?

The MAFS schedule his historically seen the show air every Monday to Thursday, but this year for the first time it will be on every Sunday to Wednesday instead.

What channel is MAFS UK 2025 on?

MAFS UK 2025 is returning to its usual home on E4.

What is the MAFS UK 2025 episode release schedule?

These are the dates and times that the first few episodes of MAFS UK 2025 will air.

Episode one: Sunday September 21, 9pm to 10.50pm

Episode two: Monday September 22, 9pm to 10.50pm

Episode three: Tuesday September 23, 9pm to 10.10pm

Episode four: Wednesday September 24, 9pm to 10.10pm

What will happen during the first episodes of MAFS UK 2025?

The synopsis for the first episode reads: “The return of the experiment to see whether science can help people fall in love. The first two couples marry at first sight. While an unexpected surprise transforms one groom's big day, will another groom's impromptu musical outburst be a major turn-off for his bride?”

The second episode synopsis reads: “While one bride makes a showstopping entrance, another suffers a major wedding day wobble. Meanwhile, the first set of newlyweds jet off on their honeymoons.”

The third episode synopsis is as follows: “Another pair of singles walk down the aisle, but could a frosty first impression leave one bride out in the cold on her wedding night? And as the honeymoons continue, one couple's romance goes from strength to strength.”

How long is MAFS UK 2025 on for?

MAFS is expected to air for around eight weeks, as fans have come to expect from recent series. An end date for this year’s series hasn’t been announced yet, but last year the series began on Monday September 16 and the final episode - the reunion episode - aired on Thursday November 14.

Based on this pattern, we predict that series 10 may end with a reunion episode on Wednesday November 19.