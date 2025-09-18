Two former Married at First Sight UK brides have issued warnings to viewers ahead of the start of the new series.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amy Kenyon, who appeared on the E4 dating show last year, wrote a statement to her 147,000 Instagram followers as the launch date of this year’s series approaches.

Alongside photos of her on her MAFS wedding day a year ago wrote: “How has it been a year already?! Good luck to all the beautiful brides and grooms of MAFS 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am mainly posting this to remind the people watching, please remember that the people you see on your screens are real, just like you, with feelings and a story you sometimes don’t fully see.

“The people on your screens deserve kindness and respect, just like in real life. Remember that what you watch on TV or online is often edited or shown through a certain lens, so take it with a pinch of salt and try to watch without judgment. A little more compassion and understanding can make both the online and offline world a kinder place. “

She added: “Can't wait to see what happens this season! Who will be watching?” At the same time, Amy also took to her Stories to reveal she had tried to call a woman who she said was persistently trolling her since she became a reality TV star.

Former Married at First Sight UK brides Jay Howard (left) and Amy Kenyon (right) have issued warnings to viewers ahead of the start of series 10. Photos by Channel 4. | Channel 4

In one video she showed how the woman, who NationalWorld has not named, did not answer the phone. In another video, she raised a middle finger to the camera and clearly said “f*** you” while naming the troll.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fellow former bride Jay Howard, who appeared on the show back in 2023, also asked viewers to be considerate when tuning in to this year’s show, which will begin at the weekend.

She said in a statement on her Instagram page alongide images of her in her wedding dress: “Wishing the absolute best of luck to the MAFS cast of 2025! It’s a wild ride. Embrace it, enjoy it, but don’t get too wrapped up in what you might see online.

“To the viewers - remember that these are ordinary people just like you or me… share your opinions and have your favourites, but be kind. There’s enough negativity in the world at the moment.

“Every single one of you made my experience truly incredible so thank you so much for that… this show really did change my life for the better and I’ve had so many incredible opportunities since!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amy was a latecomer to the series last year and tied the knot with Luke Debono. Their marriage didn’t work out - and she ended their relationship in one of the most brutal final vows ceremonies in the show’s history when she wore a black dress instead of a white one.

Jay’s marriage also didn’t work out. She was paired up with Luke Worley. The pair seemed to hit it off at first, but trouble began when he got in to disagreements with another groom, Jordan Gayle. After the pair ended up in a physical altercation, Luke was asked to leave the show and, as his partner, Jay also had to leave. Their relationship then came to an end off-screen.

Later, Jay made a solo appearance on the show's reunion to discuss their relationship, as Luke was banned from attending due to his behaviour. She confirmed that the pair had split, telling her co-stars: "He literally basically just said, like, we are better off just being friends. I asked him what he wanted, but he couldn't answer the question."

* Married at First Sight series 10 begins this Sunday (September 21) at 9pm on E4.