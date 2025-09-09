The hopeful brides and grooms have been announced for Married at First Sight UK’s new series - meet the 19 contestants hoping to find love.

Married at First Sight UK is returning this month and the brave new singles ready to say ‘I do’ have now been revealed. The 18 potential brides and grooms include a midwife, professional dancer and recruitment consultant.

The show, dubbed ‘the most talked about dating experiment’, is returning for a brand new series, as those hoping to find their happily ever after prepare to take a leap of faith, having never met face-to-face before arriving at the altar.

Jetting off on luxury honeymoons they then start a bold new chapter in their lives, moving in together and attending dinner parties with fellow couples, before reuniting at commitment ceremonies where each couple will lift the lid on how they really feel in their relationship.

They will be guided throughout the show by relationship experts Paul C. Brunson, Melanie Schilling and Charlene Douglas, who are ready to help the hopefuls find love.

MAFS 2025 brides and grooms

Anita

54, Durham, operations manager

Proud mother of two and grandmother to three grandkids, Anita’s family mean everything to her. She says they keep her young and full of life. After losing her mother, her job and then facing the breakdown of a 17-year relationship, all in the space of six weeks, Anita decided to turn her life around and try every adventure she’s always wanted – including fire-eating, helicopter flying lessons and solo trips to Ibiza’s dancefloors.

Divorced and ready to find her match, Anita is looking for a man who is just as adventurous as her, with a zest for life. She hopes the experts will find her a daring silver fox.

Grace

31, Norwich, Midwife in mental health services

Grace prides herself on being able to make jokes about just about anything and believes that men are often intimidated by her sense of humour. She says her life has been full of dating disasters and believes she could write a novel about her ups and downs – including the time she once got her taxi driver to voice note a date to say how bad it was.

Grace has been plagued by situationships and hasn’t had a long-term relationship since 2023. Her type is tall, dark and handsome. She is desperate to meet an independent man who can match her confidence and wicked humour. Will the experts be able to fix her up with what she wants?

Julia-Ruth

29, New Zealand, professional dancer

Born in South Africa Julia-Ruth has also lived in New Zealand and the UK. She had a testing upbringing that saw her being adopted at 16 years old by her sister, who did everything for her and supported her whilst growing up.

Now, a professional dancer, Julia-Ruth is thriving and is open and ready for any challenge that life brings her. She’s previously appeared on a TV show and found love but it didn’t last, so she is really hoping this time she really will meet her Mr Right.

Julia-Ruth has been single for two years and knows that she’s been going for the wrong sort of guys. After a couple of rocky relationships, she is back and now ready for the experts to help her find someone down to earth, ambitious and importantly empathetic.

Leah

35, Liverpool, business owner

Leah is really close to her family and likes to live life to the fullest. She plays sports, travels and doesn’t take herself too seriously. She has worked incredibly hard to be the businesswoman she is today, and she is grateful for all opportunities that have led her to owning her own successful businesses.

Having dated men on and off, Leah always wondered why they never gave her ‘butterflies’. It wasn’t until her first kiss with a girl at age 25 that she realised why. She’s hoping the experts will be able to find her a woman that wakes up with a smile on her face, who is spontaneous, and loves to laugh. Leah hopes she can slot into her family like she would be welcomed in hers.

Leigh

30, Romford, NHS clinical coder

Self-proclaimed girly-girl Leigh loves getting glam and dressed up. But don’t let that fool you as she has a passionate feisty side and is not afraid to speak her mind when challenged. Single for around a year, Leigh confesses she hates the traditional dating game and refuses to download the dating apps. Previously engaged, Leigh was left heartbroken and lost all of her confidence.

Now, more confident than ever before, she is serious about finding long-lasting love. She is ready to find her happily ever after. The experts have to find her someone who’s ambitious, positive but who also has a dominant side.

Maeve

29, Newcastle, aesthetics practitioner

Self-confessed ‘trouble maker’ Maeve is known in her town for being someone who was constantly clashing with her parents over boys. But now, older and wiser, she’s turned her life around and is a proud mother to her son Archie.

No longer willing to settle for someone who doesn’t put in the effort, Meave is not the type of woman to blindly agree with men; she’s strong willed and knows herself. Ready for a mature relationship, she wants the experts to help her bring down her walls so she can allow herself to stay strong, but be vulnerable with a partner.

Neelima (Nelly)

30, Manchester, cosmetic dentist

Known as Nelly to her friends, she’s built a name for herself in one of Manchester’s top dental clinics and she’s just as driven outside of work as she is in it. Outspoken, confident, and warm, Nelly isn’t afraid to say what others are thinking, and she stands fiercely by the people she loves.

Single for a year, Nelly has taken time to focus on herself but is now ready to step away from her single life on the hunt for true love. Nelly knows her worth, she knows what she deserves, and she won’t settle for anything less than a partner who can match her energy. She is looking for someone strong, emotionally intelligent, and not intimidated by a woman who knows exactly who she is.

Rebecca

32, Liverpool, aesthetics nurse and clinic owner

Strong-willed with a no bull**** approach, Rebecca decided to become her own boss and set up her own business in the world of aesthetics. Living with her baby – three-year-old Cockapoo, Dotty – this gym bunny describes herself as a ‘girl boss’ and believes she can achieve anything she sets her mind to.

After a broken engagement and a whirlwind romance, Rebecca has been single for over a year. She is fiery and independent and wants a man who can take control and allow her to be her true self. Rebecca is hoping that the experts will find someone she can build a future with, beyond the experiment.

Sarah

31, Aberdeen, recruitment consultant

Sarah believes there are absolutely no eligible bachelors in her hometown and, if there are, she has probably met them or dated them already. Ever since her mum passed away, Sarah has wanted to ‘do her mother proud’ and settle down with the nicest guy in the world.

Seeing all her friends around her tying the knot, she is keen to find ‘the one’. Single for two years, Sarah’s dad (pending his approval, of course) is desperate for her to walk down the aisle for the perfect guy. Will the experts be able to make her dreams come true?

Ashley

35, Bridgend, operations director

Old school gent and father of one Ashley has lived a full life – and he’s only 35. Working for a marine construction company, he’s travelled the world and worked across the globe. Lover of the outdoors, he enjoys rugby, surfing, camping and walking – but is bored of doing it all on his own.

After a string of relationships, one where he even dated a Miss Universe, he’s longing for his dating days to be behind him and hopes that his next date will be his last. Ashley has set the experts the challenge of finding someone with blonde hair, bright eyes and nice teeth – as well as someone who goes to the gym and that you can take to the pub or for a day in the outdoors.

Bailey

36, St Albans, sales manager

Growing up with his mum and little sister, Bailey has always been the man of the house and found it hard not having a father figure in his life. Moving to Brighton eight years ago, Bailey set up his own micro-brewery and enjoys going to festivals, meditating and spending a lazy Sunday at the pub.

Citing his three-year-old daughter as his biggest achievement in life, Bailey has been single for the last year and hasn’t found anyone who can match his energy. He’s hoping that the experts will be able to find someone kind, family oriented, who will be a good role model to his daughter.

Davide

33, Portugal, cabin crew

After moving from Portugal to Paris at an early age, Davide attributes his romantic side to growing up and living in the city of love. After planning a huge wedding for 2025, Davide was left heartbroken after the relationship abruptly came to an end.

Undefeated, full of love and ready to find his future husband, Davide is looking for someone kind-hearted, handsome, romantic and - most importantly – someone who’ll share his love of cats. He is hoping the experts will be able to help him figure out what he wants and needs in a perfect partner.

Dean

31, Feltham, team building host

Hopeless romantic Dean is ready to meet his dream girl – so much so that he once flew all the way to Venice to go on a first date! Seeing the love that his parents have for each other, the bar is set high as he wants to have what they have.

Known for spreading positivity and making everyone that he meets smile, Dean used to be shy to approach girls but working as a darts player, stand-up comedian, magician, cruise ship host and team building course leader, has allowed him to be confident in who he is and charm the ladies.

Single for around a year, his previous relationship ended after being told that he wasn’t the one. Now healed, Dean is ready to meet his soul mate. He’s looking for someone with a sense of humour, who can bring fun into his life. Will the experts find him the right match who has a zest for life?

Divarni

29, London, musician

Ladies’ man and dad-of-one Divarni is a man of many talents and quirks – including writing poetry and cuddling up with a Marvel movie. Known for his childlike heart and smooth chat, Divarni hasn’t had any trouble with attracting partners – but none of them have worked out for him.

Single for two years, Divarni is looking for someone with a big smile and nice eyes – and would be particularly wowed if they were quirky, goal oriented, artistic and intellectual. Will the experts be able to find him his dream match?

Joe

31, Huddersfield, personal trainer

Northern lad Joe grew up in Huddersfield but spent most of his twenties exploring and seeing the big wide world. Collecting passport stamps and girls’ numbers along the way, Joe admits that he used to put partying over building true connections but, after a frank conversation with his mum, has changed his ways and reshaped his life.

Ready to face the challenges that the Married at First Sight UK experiment will bring, Joe is ready to admit that he’s always been quick to run away from problems in previous relationships and wants to find a partner in crime who loves living life to its fullest – as much as he does.

Keye

33, London, marketing manager

Working in a high-pressure industry and known for loving the finer things in life, Keye is on a journey of personal self-discovery and is searching for a more meaningful and fulfilling life – which starts by finding the man of his dreams.

Previously married, Keye has not had a serious relationship since ending his marriage in 2018 and is hoping that the experts will be able to find him someone who is confident in their own skin and looks after themselves but also will look after him.

Paul

60, Edinburgh, retired

Born and raised in Scotland, Paul moved to Bath at 18 and hasn’t looked back. Full of energy and often surprising his friends with his youthful approach to life, this father of three now feels it’s time to embrace life to its full potential and take the gamble on love one more time.

After divorcing his partner in 2011, Paul has been single ever since. Whilst he’s ventured into the world of dating apps, he’s still yet to progress beyond a first date. The experts have been tasked to find him someone who shares his love for life, as well as being outgoing and someone whom he can share his hobbies with. Will they find his perfect woman?

Steven

34, Essex, investment banking manager

Always standing out in a crowd for his height and sense of humour, cheeky Essex groom Steven is a dab hand in writing, acting and playing football – as well as balancing all of this with his high-pressure day-to-day role as an investment banker.

Single for over a year, this father of two has focussed on raising his children and building his career, but is now ready to find the love of his life. He’s looking for someone with personality, who’s bubbly and confident – and importantly – someone who is not afraid to challenge him and keep him on his toes. Steven hopes that the experts will help him find the love and stability he’s always dreamed of.

So, confetti at the ready as the new series of Married at First Sight UK starts later this month on E4 and streaming on Channel 4.