Married at First Sight UK 2024 will have lots of 'sexy moments' and drama, relationship expert Charlene Douglas promises.

With the launch of the new series just days away, Douglas and her expert co-stars Paul C. Brunson, Melanie Schilling have teased that viewers can expect plenty of “drama, passion and sexy moments". The E4 social experiment returns with a fresh set of brides and grooms ready to say ‘I do’ on Monday (September 16).

As always, the singleswill meet for their first time at the altar on their wedding day, before they go on honeymoon, move in together and meet each other’s friends and family . . . all in just a few weeks, in an extremely fast-tracked relationship. They also attend tension-filled dinner parties, and participate in commitment ceremonies where experts Brunson, Schilling, and Douglas - and the other couples - question their marriage.

Sex expert Douglas said: "Married at First Sight means a lot to us. It's one of E4's biggest shows and we're so proud of the brides and the grooms. "There's lots of drama, lots of passion, lots of sexy moments and we know you guys are going to be on the edge of your seat as you watch the couples journey and our journey as well. The brides and grooms get a lot of slack a lot of the time and it takes a lot of courage to show the world you're looking for someone and to be vulnerable." She was speaking at the lavish premiere of the show on Tuesday (September 10).

Brunson said: "The cast is incredible. They've been on a journey and I believe this is the strongest and it could be the most exciting series yet. A lot of people don't realise myself, Mel and Charlene debate, but most importantly we're humbled to given the opportunity to be able to give advice to our contributors", reports the Mirror. Appearing at the event via video, Schilling said: "The new series of Married at First Sight UK has got everything you need that keeps you coming back for more and more. I say this every year but each year I'm just in awe of the vulnerability and honesty of our contributors and this year's bunch are really not going to disappoint."

Their comments come shortly after the show has been hit by controversy. One of the grooms who has signed up for the show has been hit with multiple allegations of abuse, and this has led to the broadcaster to be slammed by Women’s Aid.