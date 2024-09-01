Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Married at First Sight Australia star Jade Pywell has been in hospital for surgery which has left her husband Ridge Barredo crying while they holiday in Turkey.

Taking to her Instagram page, the reality star shared with 165,000 followers that she had been hospitalised for a surgery - but didn’t give the details of exactly what her procedure was. Pywell, who appeared in last year’s series of the hugely popular dating show, took to her Instagram Stories and asked her fans to guess what her surgery was for.

The influencer and mum-of-one, aged 26, met her 27-year-old Ridge Barredo during series 11 of MAFS Australia. The pair celebrated their one year anniversary on Wednesday (August 28), and marked the milestone by jetting off to Turkey together.

After having the mysterious surgery, Pywell kept her fans updated with her health and posted a number of updates from her hospital bed which appeared to show she was doing well. In one video, her husband can be seen bringing food to her.

Barredo also took to his Instagram page to share some updates with his 118,000 followers to reassure them that his wife was okay and recovering. He shared an image of her in a hospital bed with the caption: "She's alive."

Barredo later revealed the nature of his wife’s surgery as he posted a reel to Instagram - showing him crying over a pair of breast implants which she has had removed. He captioned the post: “End of an era”. The reel was set to the sound of James Blunt’s Goodbye My Lover, which includes the lyrics: “I've been addicted to you, goodbye my lover, goodbye my friend, you have been the one, you have been the one for me.”

His wife responded to his playful reel by commenting: “They did their time” alongside a laughing face emoji and also a heart emoji. Some fans did, however, question if Pywell has had her implants removed or replaced. She appears to be doing well following the procedure and has since posted a number of videos and images to her Instagram Stories of the couple enjoying some quality time in Turkey, including dining out together and sight-seeing.

This morning (Sunday September 1), however, she hinted that the surgery may have given her some side effects as she posted an selfie of her husband and with the caption: “My whole body is a balloon. When I say I squeezed in to this skirt it’s not even a joke”. In the photo, Barredo was holding Pywell’s breast - adding to further confusion about the specific nature of her procedure.