Married at First Sight Australia star Melissa Rawson with her dad, who has died. Photo by Instagram/@lissrawson. | Instagram/@lissrawson

Married at First Sight Australia star Melissa Rawson has shared an emotional message following the death of her estranged father.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking to Instagram, Rawson shared the news with her fans by posting a photograph of herself as a child with her father, in which her dad’s face appears to be blurred out. She captioned it: “I will remember you, Dad. RIP” and added a broken heart emoji.

As part of the post, Rawson directed fans to her blog Her Second Shift, whee she shared some some more details about her dad’s shock death, and also her relationship with him. On the blog, she wrote: “Last night, my mum sat me down and told me that my father had passed away suddenly overnight.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 35-year-old moher-of-two then revealed that she found the news difficult to take as she had not seen her biological father in 13 years, and he had also not met her young twin sons.

Rawson shares two-year-old twin boys Levi and Tate with her husband Bryce Ruthven, whom she met when she was paired with him on the 2021 series of Married at First Sight Australia.

Rawson did not give the cause of her dad’s death, but she did hint at it. She said she was "sadly not surprised” to hear he had died, “given his choices and lifestyle". She added that she "always held onto a small glimmer of hope" that the pair would reconcile, but that her dad actually died alone.

Melissa Rawson and Bryce Ruthven met on the Austrailian version of Married at First Sight in 2021. They got engaged in real life in 2021 and later in the same year welcomed twin boys, Levi and Tate. They married in February 2023. Credit: Instagram/bryceruthven | Instagram/bryceruthven

"He died alone, without knowing that I held on to these feelings all these years. My father will never know me as the woman I grew up to be, one he could hopefully be proud of," she wrote. "He will never meet or know his grandchildren.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She explained: "I have grieved since a young age for a father who was never around. Now, I am grieving for a second time. I thought I would be okay about it, when the time came. Instead, I feel anger, sadness, regret and shame. Angry that he didn’t try harder, fight harder, to remain in my life."

She also said that she was overwhelmed with emotions following his death, but her most prominent feelings were 'anger, sadness, regret and shame'.

The reality star also revealed that the last time she saw her father was when she was 19-years-old at her cousin's wedding. He told her he thought of her every time he heard the Green Day song ‘Time of Your Life’, and though she then refused to listen to it she now can’t stop.

Saying that she regretted not patching things up with her dad, she concluded: "In moments like this, I realise: life is short. If you're ready, don't let that moment of forgiveness pass you by. For there may be a time when you will never, ever get the opportunity again."

Rawson and Ruthven got engaged in real life in 2021, shortly after meeting on the popular reality show, and later in the same year welcomed their twin boys. They married in February 2023.