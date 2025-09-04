After a year of anticipation, BBC’s new dating show Stranded on Honeymoon Island began last night (Wednesday September 3) but viewers have been left less than impressed.

BBC dating show Stranded on Honeymoon Island, which has been created by Married at First Sight and Love Is Blind producers, aired to much anticipation this week a year after it was first announced - but viewers have declared it “dire garbage”.

The show sees 12 unlucky-in-love singles matched into couples after taking part in a speed dating event - and then sent to a deserted island on their honeymoon. Once there, the newlyweds are "isolated and pitted against the forces of nature" on remote beaches as they face unexpected challenges, so says the BBC.

The first episode of the show, which is hosted by Davina McCall, introduced the concept on the show and the singles who will be taking part, and viewers didn’t like what they were watching. They took to X to express their dislike of the new dating show.

“Stranded On Honeymoon Island is a pale imitation of Married At First Sight: full of perfect looking social media wannabes, who 'marry' and are obviously coached to 'create conflict',” one person said. Another person declared: “This stranded on honeymoon island show is absolute garbage.”

Married at First Sight wasn’t the only established reality show that Stranded on Honeymoon Island was unfavourably compared to by fans. One person wrote: “Wow, Stranded on Honeymoon Island is dire. It makes real Love Island look like a model of naturalistic authenticity. 'A social experiment' - yeah, on the audience. How much of this can they take?”

Another person said: “Stranded On Honeymoon Island has a strange premise. Survivor as a dating show. Will be interesting to see if it's a success.”

Many people also hit out at the BBC, saying they felt the show was below its usual quality, especially for the prime time 9pm slot. “Why is the BBC wasting our money on making programs such as Stranded On Honeymoon Island?” one person questioned. Another said: “The BBC has lots of good points but they continually shoot themselves in the foot with stuff like Stranded on Honeymoon Island. Dumbing down to other channels levels. Execrable.”

Not everyone felt the same way, however. One person posted on X. “Stranded on honeymoon island was actually better than I anticipated it to be.”

McCall is no stranger to hosting dating shows as previously presented ITV’s My Mum Your Dad and Channel 4’s Davina McCall’s Language of Love. The former won lots of praise from viewers while the latter didn’t resonate and only lasted one season. In the late 90s, Davina was also the first host of Streetmate, a show which saw her help pair up singles while out on the street. This nostalgic show was also well loved by viewers. Time will tell to see if Davina’s latest dating show can win round viewers or is destined for the same fate as Language of Love.

* New episodes of Stranded on Honeymoon Island will air every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 9pm. Watch previous episodes on BBC iPlayer now.