A new season of Dancing on the Stars is on the way and the full cast has been confirmed, along with the release date.

The full cast has finally been announced for season 34 of Dancing with the Stars, which will be on our screens later this month.

The celebs and their professional dance partners have been training for the show for weeks now, but the full line-up has been kept secret - until now.

We aleady knew that Robert Urwin, son of the late Crocodile Hunter Steve Urwin, is taking part. His involvement was announced back in April, followed by that of influencer Alix Earle in May, and then The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives stars Jen Affleck and Whitney Leavitt back in June.

Keep reading to find out the full list of famous faces who will be waltzing their way on to the Dancing with the Stars dancefloor this year, and who they’re all partnered with. Plus, find out the season air date and how you can watch (including if you’re a UK viewer).

The full cast for Dancing With The Stars season 34 was announced this morning (Wednesday September 3) on Good Morning America. Photo by Good Morning America. | Good Morning America

Who is in the Dancing with the Stars season 34 cast?

Here’s all 14 celebrities taking part this year, along with what they’re best known for and their pro dancer partners:

Jordan Chiles: Gold medal-winning Olympic gymnast, dancing with Ezra Sosa

Lauren Jauregui: Fifth Harmony singer, dancing Brandon Armstrong

Dylan Efron: Reality TV personality and brother of actor Zac Efron, dancing with Daniella Karagach

Corey Feldman: Eighties film star of Gremlins, The Goonies and Stand by Me, dancing with Jenna Johnson

Hilaria Baldwin: Yoga instructor, podcaster and wife of actor Alec Baldwin, dancing with Gleb Savchenko

Andy Richter: Comedian and former sidekick of Conan O'Brien, dancing with Emma Slater

Danielle Fishel: Star of Boy Meets World, dancing with Pasha Pashkov

Elaine Hendrix: Actor known for her role as Meredith Blake in the 1998 remake of The Parent Trap, dancing with Alan Bersten

Scott Hoying: Pentatonix singer, dancing with Rylee Arnold

Robert Irwin: Wildlife conservationist and son of the late Steve Irwin, dancing with Witney Carson

Alix Earle: Social media influencer and host of the Hot Mess podcast, dancing with Val Chmerkovskiy

Jen Affleck: Star of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, dancing with Jan Ravnik

Whitney Leavitt: Also from The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, dancing with Mark Ballas

Baron Davis: Two-time NBA All-Star, dancing with Britt Stewart

When does Dancing with the Stars season 34 begin?

The 2025 season of Dancing with the Stars launches on Tuesday September 16.

How long will Dancing with the Stars season 34 last?

The full schedule for this year’s season has not yet been announced. However, last year’s season had 10 episodes and ran over 10 consecutive weeks. Given the number of contestants in this year’s line-up, it’s likely that the 2025 season will have the same number of episodes.

Season 33 was ten weeks long and began on September 17 and ended on November 26. That means we can expect this year’s season to end on Tuesday November 25.

How to watch Dancing with the Stars season 34?

The series will premiere on ABC and Disney+ at 8 pm ET on Tuesday Septmeber 16. Episodes will be available to stream the next day, Wednesday September 17, on Hulu.

Can you watch Dancing with the Stars season 34 in the UK?

Sadly not. You can't watch full episodes of the US version of Dancing with the Stars in the UK, as it's not available on UK streaming services. However, you can watch individual dance routines and other content which is uploaded on the official Dancing with the Stars YouTube channel.