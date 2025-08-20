Strictly Come Dancing is right around the corner , with fans getting excited to see it waltzing back onto screens.

Excitement has been building for the hit BBC show’s 23rd series after the broadcaster revealed that stars who would be taking part last week. The show’s return is the TV highlight of autumn, with millions tuning in every week.

Here’s everything you need to know about when this year’s series will hit screens.

When will Strictly Come Dancing 2025 begin?

The BBC has not yet officially confirmed a specific air date for the 23rd series of Strictly Come Dancing, but the broadcaster has said that the show will return in autumn

One huge clue we have over the launch date of the 2025 series is that the BBC has released information for Strictly fans to sign up to be in the live show audiences. According to the BBC’s Shows, Tours and Take Part website, the first live show will be filmed at Elstree Studios on Saturday, September 27.

According to the schedule, Blackpool Week will take place on Saturday, November 22. The series is set to finish on Saturday, December 20, which is the latest finale for the show since 2014.

The Strictly Come Dancing misconduct allegations scandal rumbles on | PA

Who is taking part in Strictly Come Dancing 2025?

A total of 15 celebrities have been announced for Strictly Come Dancing 2025. These celebrities are:

Gladiators star Harry Aikines-Aryeetey (AKA Nitro)

Former Love Island winner Dani Dyer

Doctor Who and ER actress Alex Kingston

Ex-footballer Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink

EastEnders actress Balvinder Sopal

TikToker and YouTuber George Clarke

Drag performer and singer La Voix

Former England rugby captain Chris Robshaw

Model, actor and activist Ellie Goldstein

Ex-The Apprentice star and businessman Thomas Skinner

TV presenter and broadcaster Vicky Pattison

Neighbours legend Stefan Dennis

Hollywood correspondent, author and broadcaster Ross King

Former Lioness legend Karen Carney

Game of Thrones star and DJ Kristian Nairn

Strictly Come Dancing cast for Series 23 | BBC

The 2025 professional dancers have also been confirmed. Those taking part in this year’s show are:

Dianne Buswell

Nadiya Bychkova

Amy Dowden, Karen Hauer

Katya Jones

Neil jones

Nikita Kuzmin

Gorka Marquez

Luba Mushtuk

Jowita Przystał

Johannes Radebe

Aljaž Škorjanec

Kai Widdrington

Nancy Xu

Carlos Gu

Lauren Oakley

Michelle Tsiakkas

Vito Coppola

Alexis Warr

Julian Caillon

Not all of the professional dancer will be partnered with a celebrity, but they will take part in group dances. Gorka Marques previously ruled himself out of being partner up with a star this year, with the dancer set to miss part of the series to serve as a judge on the Spanish version of the show. He told fans that while he will miss the first few weeks, he will return in group numbers towards the second half of the series.

Newbies Alexis Warr and Julian Caillon also join the cast. Alexis is a US dancer who was crowned ‘America’s Favourite Dancer’ in 2022, becoming the first ballroom and latin dancer to claim the title. Julian is an Aussie dancer who makes the jump from the Australian version of Dancing With The Stars, where he appeared on three seasons.