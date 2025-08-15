Thomas Skinner was revealed to be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing 2025, but his inclusion hasn’t gone down well with all viewers.

The TV star, who grew to fame as the breakout star of the 2019 series of The Apprentice, was revealed as the 10th celebrity joining this year’s Strictly line-up, alongside stars such as former footballer Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink. actress Alex Kingston, and TV star Vicky Pattison.

On joining the show, Thomas said: “I’m beyond excited to be joining Strictly Come Dancing. I’ve tackled the boardroom and some big breakfasts in my time but stepping onto the dance floor under that glitter ball is next level stuff! I’ve never danced in my life (other than at weddings) but I’m ready to graft and of course have a laugh. Bring on the sequins, sambas and most importantly, the BOSH to the ballroom!”

However, his participation in the series has not gone down well with some sections of fans. Some believe him to be a controversial signing for the hit BBC show, which happened only hours after he posted about spending time with US Vice President JD Vance during his visit to the Cotswolds.

Thomas Skinner has caused controversy after he was announced as one of the celebrity contestant on this year's Strictly Come Dancing series. | BBC

Thomas, who has previously spoken openly about backing President Donald Trump despite his controversial policies, sais at the time: “When the Vice President of the USA invites ya for a BBQ and beers, you say yes. Unreal night with JD and his friends n family. He was a proper gent. Lots of laughs and some fantastic food. A brilliant night, one to tell the grand kids about mate.”

There has also been some controversy sparked over his other social media posts, including one in which he said “London has fallen” to crime and fear. Some fans took to social media to call Thomas’s booking “appalling” and “disgusting”.

One said underneath the announcement post on Instagram: “This is such a bad vibe choice. Ugly opinions and deeply polarising. Can't help but feel like this is going to be an own goal.”

Another added: “Announced the day after he exposed his ignorance by celebrating JD Vance. He expresses other views that are not in keeping with the values and diversity Strictly is so loved for. Let’s hope there is time for a rethink before the show starts as this is not a good decision.”

Broadcaster Narinder Kaur also took aim at his casting, saying a video posted to X (formerly Twitter): “Strictly Come Dancing wouldn’t take me on. We approached them and I was told my a producer that I was ‘a little bit too controversial, we don’t need that for the show’. I accept that, and they put on brown and black women who are quiet, who don’t have opinions because that’s the kind of brown women they accept. That’s what their audience likes.

She added: “But if you’re a white man - Thomas Skinner, proud patriot of the online right, who has a criminal past charged with theft, you’re alright.”

Former The Apprentice contestant Thomas Skinner has joined Strictly Come Dancing 2025. | BBC

Thomas was convicted in 2011 of handling £40,000 worth of stolen goods, including almost 5,000 Body Shop cleansing gels and 2,000 diazepam tablets. He later said he was a “changed man” and that he was “young and naive” to buy stock from a source he didn’t know.

Thomas took to X to shut down the hate comments concerning his upcoming Strictly appearance. He told his 414k followers: “They say don’t read the comments on social media. But I couldn’t help myself. I’ve had absolute pellets all day on my Instagram lost about going on Strictly.

He added: “Why are some people so angry that don’t even know me?”

In a separate post, he added: “Some call me “controversial,” but I think it’s just a dig at normal, hard-working people if I’m honest. But we don’t let that stop us. We keep going, we look out for each other, and we use it to drive us forward.”

Some fans have spoken out in support of the former Apprentice star. One fan said: “Proper geeza who knows what it means to be British & be proud of his country. Fook all these lefties crying about it. Keep doing you fella, I'll vote for ya.”

Another fan added: “Best of British Luck Tom. Forget all the woke brigade, you will do well and are representing the true heart of Great Britain.”