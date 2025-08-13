A Strictly Come Dancing Star has been rushed to hospital after injuring herself in a horror fall during rehearsals for the show.

Nadiya Bychkova was whisked away to A&E on Tuesday afternoon after she took a tumble while training for the upcoming series at a studio in north London, according to The Mirror. An ambulance was called to the scene after the Ukrainian professional dancer, who joined the show in 2017, was left in agony following the incident.

A source told the newspaper: “It looked pretty nasty and no-one was taking any chances. The Strictly crew rushed into action and she was stretchered out.”

Another source close to production added: “As a precaution, following a fall during rehearsals, Nadiya was taken to hospital for checks and is receiving full support from medical and welfare teams. Rehearsals continue and the Strictly team are in close contact with Nadiya.”

The dancer, 35, is believed to have undergone a number of tests while in hospital but has since returned home. London Ambulance Service confirmed that crew members were sent to the scene at 12.37pm on Tuesday, August 12. A spokesperson for the service said: “We sent an ambulance crew to the scene and treated one person before taking them to hospital.”

Nadiya’s unfortunate injury came as the BBC began announce the celebrity stars who would be taking part in the upcoming series of the show. Stars such as actress Alex Kingston, TikToker George Clarke, and Gladiators star Harry Aikines-Ayeetey (AKA Nitro) are among the names set to take part in the 2025 series. More stars are set to be announced in the coming days.

One fan-favourite dancer who will not be making an appearance as a partner to one of the celeb stars is Gorka Marquez. The Spanish dancer took to social media to confirm that he would be missing the first few weeks of the show to serve as a judge on the Spanish version of the dancing competition show. While fans were disappointed, he revealed that he would returning ahead of the final and taking part in group dances where he could.

Two new professional dancers have also been added to the 2025 roster. US dance star Alexis Warr and Aussie performer Julian Caillon have joined the cast, but it remains to be seen whether they will be partnered with a celebrity contestant or not.

Strictly Come Dancing is due to return to screens this autumn. A specific launch date had not been confirmed by the BBC as of yet.