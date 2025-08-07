A Strictly Come Dancing star has been forced to pull out of the show ahead of the new series due to air later this year.

Gorka Marquez will not be able to perform as a professional dance partner on the hit BBC competition show after he revealed that he would be returning as a judge on the Spanish version of the show [Bailando Con Las Estrellas]. He took to Instagram to update fans with the career news.

Gorka said that while he won’t be able to take part in this year’s Strictly Come Dancing series form the first week, he would be returning later in the series. He said: “I am Happy to announce that I will be back for season two of BAILANDO CON LAS ESTRELLAS as a judge from September.

“Due to the filming dates this means that I won’t be competing with a partner this year in Strictly but I will be a part of lots of the group numbers and will be back for final weeks of the Show to support the rest of my fellow pros and their celebrities in what is going to be an AMAZING SERIES.”

The Spanish dancer, 34, joined Strictly in 2016 and was given his first celebrity partner - EastEnders actress Tameka Empson - the same year. He has since performed with celebrities such as Alexandra Burke, Katie Piper, Maisie Smith, Katie McGlynn, Helen Skelton, Nikita Kanda and, most recently, Dr Punam Krishan.

Fans have shared their thoughts on the new update from the professional dancer. One said in the Instagram comments: “Pleased you are judging again (maybe you could join the UK panel) but sad that I won’t see you dance every week. Good luck in Spain and I’ll keep an eye out for you in the group numbers.”

Another fan said: “Congratulations Gorka have the best time. However it’s disappointing that you are not competing on SCD. Gorka you are long overdue winning the competition. Enjoy your judging role.”

The new series of Strictly Come Dancing is set to hit screens this autumn. While the official cast has not yet been revealed by the BBC, names rumoured to be taking part include Love Island winner Dani Dyer, Neighbours legend Stefan Dennis and ex-Apprentice star Thomas Skinner.