The BBC has unveiled two new professional dancer who are joining the cast of Strictly Come Dancing this year.

US dance star Alexis Warr and Aussie dancer Julian Caillon will join the hit show for its 23rd series, which is due to begin this autumn.

Alexis said: "I’ve admired Strictly for years, so joining this incredible family is such an honour. I can’t wait to step into the ballroom, pour my heart into every moment, and share my love of dance with the UK.”

Julian Caillon added: "Joining the cast of Strictly really is a dream come true. I’ve watched it for years, especially cheering on all the amazing dancers I know and work with who've been part of it. I can’t wait to get stuck in, have some fun, and be part of something special!”

Alexis and Julian will join the professional dance cast of Strictly Come Dancing, including Amy Dowden, Dianne Buswell, Gorka Marquez and Johannes Radebe among many others. Judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Shirley Ballas are also set to return to the the show.

While the celebrity line-up for this year hasn’t been announced yet, rumours have been flying over who will join the show. Names rumoured to have signed up for Strictly Come Dancing 2025 include Dani Dyer, Sir Mo Farah, and Neighbours star Stefan Dennis.

Who is Alexis Warr?

Alexis Warr is a 25-year-old dancer from the United States. She grew to fame after winning the US series of So You Think You Can Dance? in 2022. Alexis was named ‘America’s Favourite Dancer’ and was the first female ballroom and Latin dancer to claim the title.

The dancing star previously appeared in the ensemble cast of Dancing With The Stars in the US and has toured her home country as part of her role on the show. She has also appeared on America’s Got Talent, World of Dance and has danced with Dancing With The Stars alum Derek Hough on various tours, including his Las Vegas residency show.

Who is Julian Caillon?

Julian Caillon is an Australian dancer who specialises in ballroom and Latin. He has been dancing since the age of 10 and has gone on to represent his country at an international level.

Julian’s dancing skills has led him to appear on the Australian version of Dancing With The Stars, as well as competing on So You Think You Can Dance? in his home country. He has also toured the world with the dance show Burn The Floor.

The dancer is also a keen athlete, having worked as a personal train and completing two triathlons, and he has a degree in Exercise Physiology from UNSW Sydney.

A launch date for Strictly Come Dancing 2025 has not yet been confirmed by the BBC, but the show is expected to hit screens in late September.