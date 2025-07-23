Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden said she was “deluded” and hit an “all time low” after finishing cancer treatment.

But, 34-year-old Amy, who recently paid tribute to her friend Sophie Busson who died of breast cancer after battling the disease twice, said she now a “newer, stronger” version of herself.

The professional dancer returned to the BBC’s Strictly last year following her breast cancer diagnosis in 2023. But midway through the competition, Amy, who was partnered with JLS star JB Gill, had to withdraw after suffering a foot injury.

It led to the Welsh dancer reflecting on her progress so far, and how she should have been “kinder” to herself in her recovery. She said: “I feel like Amy’s back, but actually a newer, stronger version of me and I’m really grateful to be in this position. It’s been a long road of recovery.

“I was a bit naïve and in denial as, once I rang the bell, I honestly thought that that's it. I had my life back, but I didn't really anticipate or understand that I had a very long journey of recovery, both physically and mentally to get back to where I was before.

“I took time to really work on myself and to process everything to really get as fit as I possibly could for the gym, physio and dancing.”

Amy Dowden says she felt ‘petrified’ after reaching a cancer treatment milestone many consider to be joyous. Picture: PA Picture: PA | PA

After a turbulent few years, Amy, who has undergone a mastectomy, chemotherapy, and put into menopause by doctors, is now determined to live life to the fullest.

Speaking at the launch of the Keep Ahead disease awareness campaign, which has been initiated and funded by Novartis Pharmaceuticals UK and aims to raise awareness of the life after breast cancer, Amy spoke about her recovery after ringing the bell, which patients use to mark that they have completed initial cancer treatment.

For people on the outside, it can seem like a joyous occasion, but Amy had reached an “all time low” in the weeks which followed. The ringing of the bell for Amy was not met with joy. Amy said: "I was very emotional. I was scared, petrified and thought 'what if I haven't done enough'."

She added that she felt 'guilt' for feeling that way, adding: "I felt why am I feeling like this when I should be happy and celebrating when deep inside I felt angry and bitter. That long journey of recovery, getting your stamina back, getting your confidence back, learning to accept what's happened, processing what's happened, waiting for your hair to grow back.

“For me, my body had hit an all-time low. I'd had blood clots. I'd had sepsis. I'd broken a bone during chemo. After I rang the bell, I thought I was done, but I was deluded... The road to recovery was pretty grim to be honest with you and my stamina levels were the lowest they’ve ever been in my life.

“Having to start again that journey to the dance floor felt like a million miles away. After the last chemo, I don't want to say I felt worse, but you know, yeah it did, because you feel like you're doing something during it [cancer treatment]. You're actively doing something. Then all of a sudden, you face a reality of trying to rebuild a new version of you.”

But the dancer has fought her way back to fitness and is determined to live life to its fullest, having just finished filming the new season of Celebrity Hunted, and wrapping her dance tour of the UK earlier this year with fellow Strictly star Carlos Gu.

Amy has also been making sure she is taking the time with loved ones and prioritises rest. She added: “I've learned to take time to rest, recover and spend time with my loved ones.”

That relaxation and recovery has led to a happier Amy - and one which believes she can come back to Strictly even better. She said: “Last year, I put so much pressure on myself after my returning back after cancer. I've taken that pressure away from me now and I can't wait to just enjoy it.”