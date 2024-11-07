Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden says she is 'heartbroken' and breaks down in tears after show exit
Dowden, 34, made a triumphant return to the hit BBC competition show earlier this year. She has missed taking part last year after undergoing treatment for breast cancer, but was determined to get back to the dancefloor.
However, Dowden, who was partnered with JLS member JB Gill for the 20th anniversary series, was forced to quit the series after a series of health scares. The Welsh dancer sparked concern after she collapsed backstage two weeks ago and was transported to hospital, with show bosses confirming that she would not be returning to the show after suffering a separate injury.
Dowden told It Takes Two spin-off host Janette Manrara: “I’m absolutely gutted. Unfortunately, I have an insufficiency stress fracture, if I’ve said that right, on my shin.
“Nothing to do with my injury last year. So, yeah, I’m just absolutely gutted that I need to rest for a couple of weeks.”
She added that she had fractured her foot after finishing chemotherapy for her breast cancer last year, with the new fracture unrelated to this. After she was forced to quit the series, Gill was re-partnered with dancer Lauren Oakley, who initially temporarily stepped in for Dowden, but will now become the boyband member’s full-time partner.
She said: “Unfortunately, JB, obviously he’s got to continue with the amazing Lauren, but hopefully I’ll be back dancing in some capacity, maybe in a group number, by the end of the series. Fingers crossed.”
She then became visibly upset, wiping away tears and adding: “It was everything. Sorry. I’m heartbroken. Being back with the Strictly family was the best rehab.”
Speaking of her former partner, Dowden praised Gill, saying: “He is so talented, like he picks up the routine so fast, it’s unbelievable. But, most importantly, he just loves to dance.
“He’s enjoying his magical, Strictly journey, and honestly, I can’t wait to watch them just continue, in JB’s words, he’d say – ‘That’s dope.'”
She continued: “This injury could have happened to anybody. I want to stress, it’s nothing to do with any previous health scares.”
Gill posted a touching message to Dowden after her departure from the show. In a post on Instagram, he said: “It’s been heartbreaking seeing the wonderful journey we’d begun come to a halt. That said, I have nothing but admiration for you. Your fight and determination are second to none.”