Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Amy Dowden has assured fans that a recent injury is unrelated to any previous health scares, after she was forced to pull out of the show.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dowden, 34, made a triumphant return to the hit BBC competition show earlier this year. She has missed taking part last year after undergoing treatment for breast cancer, but was determined to get back to the dancefloor.

However, Dowden, who was partnered with JLS member JB Gill for the 20th anniversary series, was forced to quit the series after a series of health scares. The Welsh dancer sparked concern after she collapsed backstage two weeks ago and was transported to hospital, with show bosses confirming that she would not be returning to the show after suffering a separate injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amy Dowden and JB Gill were partnered for the 20th anniversary series of Strictly Come Dancing. | BBC/Guy Levy

Dowden told It Takes Two spin-off host Janette Manrara: “I’m absolutely gutted. Unfortunately, I have an insufficiency stress fracture, if I’ve said that right, on my shin.

“Nothing to do with my injury last year. So, yeah, I’m just absolutely gutted that I need to rest for a couple of weeks.”

She added that she had fractured her foot after finishing chemotherapy for her breast cancer last year, with the new fracture unrelated to this. After she was forced to quit the series, Gill was re-partnered with dancer Lauren Oakley, who initially temporarily stepped in for Dowden, but will now become the boyband member’s full-time partner.

She said: “Unfortunately, JB, obviously he’s got to continue with the amazing Lauren, but hopefully I’ll be back dancing in some capacity, maybe in a group number, by the end of the series. Fingers crossed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She then became visibly upset, wiping away tears and adding: “It was everything. Sorry. I’m heartbroken. Being back with the Strictly family was the best rehab.”

Speaking of her former partner, Dowden praised Gill, saying: “He is so talented, like he picks up the routine so fast, it’s unbelievable. But, most importantly, he just loves to dance.

“He’s enjoying his magical, Strictly journey, and honestly, I can’t wait to watch them just continue, in JB’s words, he’d say – ‘That’s dope.'”

She continued: “This injury could have happened to anybody. I want to stress, it’s nothing to do with any previous health scares.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gill posted a touching message to Dowden after her departure from the show. In a post on Instagram, he said: “It’s been heartbreaking seeing the wonderful journey we’d begun come to a halt. That said, I have nothing but admiration for you. Your fight and determination are second to none.”