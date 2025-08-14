The latest celebrity to join Strictly Come Dancing 2025 has been revealed as former The Apprentice contestant Thomas Skinner.

Thomas is best known for appearing on the BBC business competition show in 2019, eventually being fired by Lord Alan Sugar in week nine but becoming a breakout star of the series with his signature catchphrase ‘bosh’. He appeared on the show to try to gain investment in his bedding company.

He has since appeared on shows such as Celebrity MasterChef, 8 out Of 10 Cats, The Wheel, Michael McIntyre’s Big Show, Good Morning Britain, and Faking it. Skinner is also known for sharing his persona online, where he shares his life as a “grafter” and often shares images and video of his unusual breakfast at New Spitalfields Market.

He recently sparked attention and controversy in some circles after he was pictured hanging out with US Vice President JD Vance during the American politician’s trip to the Cotswolds. Thomas, who previously praised Donald Trump, said in a post on X (formerly Twitter): “When the Vice President of the USA invites ya for a BBQ an beers, you say yes. Unreal night with JD and his friends n family. He was a proper gent. Lots of laughs and some fantastic food. A brilliant night, one to tell the grandkids about mate. Bosh.”

On taking part in the new Strictly series, Thomas said: “I’m beyond excited to be joining Strictly Come Dancing. I’ve tackled the boardroom and some big breakfasts in my time but stepping onto the dance floor under that glitter ball is next level stuff!

“I’ve never danced in my life (other than at weddings) but I’m ready to graft and of course have a laugh. Bring on the sequins, sambas and most importantly, the BOSH to the ballroom!”

The celebrity businessman joins the likes of model and actress Ellie Goldstein, TikToker and YouTuber George Clarke, and England rugby legend Chris Robshaw among many other on the cast. Other celebrity names taking part this year include EastEnders actress Balvinder Sopal, ex-Love Island winner Dani Dyer, former footballer Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, Doctor Who and ER star Alex Kingston, Drag Race Uk runner-up La Voix, and Gladiators star Harry Aikines-Aryeetey (AKA Nitro).

Strictly Come Dancing is set to return to screens this autumn. A specific launch date is yet to be announced.