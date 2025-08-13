Trailblazing model and influencer Ellie Goldstein is the latest star to join this year’s Strictly Come Dancing line-up.

The 23-year-old star grew to fame after she made Vogue history in becoming the first-ever model with Down syndrome to grace the cover of the iconic fashion magazine. Since then she has appeared in prestigious magazine including Glamour, Elle, Mission Mag and Euphoria magazine.

She also went on to appear in campaigns for major brand such as Adidas and Gucci Beauty. In 2023, Ellie partnered with Barbie manufacturer Mattel to create the first-ever Barbie with Down syndrome.

Ellie has also turned to acting, most notably appearing in the CBBC series Malory Towers. She also competed in the 2025 series of The Great Stand Up to Cancer Bake Off.

Ellie said: “I’m absolutely over the moon to be joining the cast and pros of Strictly Come Dancing this year. It’s a show I’ve loved watching for so long, and the chance to now be part of it feels like a dream.

“I know it’s going to be challenging, but I’m ready to do it with the glitter and glamour and make some magic on that dancefloor. Let the Strictly journey begin!”

Ellie was announced on BBC Breakfast on Wednesday morning (August 13). It came after rugby star Chris Robshaw and Drag Race UK runner-up La Voix were announced to be taking part on the Scott Mill BBC Radio 2 breakfast show.

The three stars join the group of celebrities already revealed to be a part of this year’s Strictly Come Dancing celebrity cohort. This includes former Love Island star Dani Dyer, actress Alex Kingston and former Premier League footballer Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink among many others. The remaining celebrity contestants are expected to be announced in the coming days.