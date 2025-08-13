Another celebrity has been announced for this year’s Strictly Come Dancing, with a Drag Race UK star set to take to the dancefloor.

Drag queen La Voix has been unveiled as the seventh celebrity to join this year’s series, with Scott Mills confirming the news on his BBC Radio 2 breakfast show this morning (August 13). La Voix was announced alongside former England rugby star Chris Robshaw on the radio show.

The newly-announced contestant makes history in joining the show, becoming the first-ever drag queen to take part in the main series of Strictly Come Dancing. It comes after La Voix’s fellow Drag Race UK alum Tayce, who competed on the BBC Three show’s second series, took part in the most recent Strictly Christmas special. Tayce eventually took home the festive trophy after earning maximum points from the judges on Christmas Day.

Drag Race UK star La Voix has been named as a celebrity contestant on this year' series of Strictly Come Dancing | BBC

Speaking about joining the show, La Voix said: "I've performed for royalty, RuPaul and Simon Cowell, but nothing fills me with more excitement (and quite a bit of terror) than the thought of dancing in front of millions on live Saturday night TV.

“Strictly is a national institution and I can't wait to get started. All that's left to say is: good luck to my partner! Here's hoping they can help me go from La Voix into La Danse."

Who is La Voix?

La Voix is the drag persona of performer Chris Dennis. Viewers of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK will recognise the drag artist from the most recent series of the show, on which La Voix came runner-up to Kyran Thrax. She delighted viewers with her old-school brand of drag, comedy and performances and is known as a legend of the craft on the drag circuit.

Drag Race UK isn’t the only show La Voix has appeared on. The drag artist was also a semi-finalist on Britain’s Got Talent in 2014 after impressing the judges and audience with her singing voice.

She has also appeared in big-screen flick Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie alongside Jennifer Saunders and Joanna Lumley, and on TV shows such as Queen of the Universe and Queen For The Night. La Voix has performed for the Royal Family at their exclusive New Years’ Eve ball for the last two years running.

The drag queen join the likes of actress Alex Kingston, ex-footballer Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, and EastEnders star Balvinder Sopal in this year’s Strictly line-up among many others.