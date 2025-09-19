The launch date of MAFS series 10 is just days away - but there are two big changes coming.

Married at First Sight UK is back this weekend for its milestone 10th series - and it wouldn’t be a landmark series without a little shake-up or two.

One is a new detail change with the filming of the show itself and what we’ll see from the brides and grooms, while the other has to do with the show schedule. We won’t have to wait long to see them either.

A new element will be introduced straight away. We’re used to being introduced to the brides and grooms as they get ready for their wedding day, but this year we’ll meet them when they’re on their hen and stag dos instead.

A TV source said: “The programme makers know that the process on MAFS already delivers some sensational moments, but this will just add to that. Because even in the most conventional of marriage paths the hen and stag dos are often the flashpoints when there are tears, fights and maybe even some moments of temptation.

“Capture all of that on camera and then throw it into the mix and you have some dynamite telly and plenty of spanners being thrown in the works as the participants prepare themselves for married life to a total stranger.”

The other new element will also be obvious from the start. Previously, the new episodes have aired Monday to Thursday, but this year for the first time episodes will come out Sunday to Thursday. That means for the first time in the show’s history we’ll get to watch our favourite dating show at the weekend, and they’ll be five episodes a week instead of four.

One insider said: “In a new move, C4 has announced it will run MAFS UK Sunday to Thursday so there will be more episodes for fans who stream the show to binge over coming days.”

* Married at First Sight series 10 begins this Sunday (September 21) at 9pm on E4.