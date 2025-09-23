What time is MAFS UK on tonight? Here's what time next episode of Married at First Sight is on E4, plus release schedule for the rest of this week and what's going to happen
MAFS UK is back and it’s already compulsive viewing as a whole new group of single men and women agree to be matched by experts and marry a stranger at first sight. Plus TV bosses have treated fans this year as instead of the usual four episodes per week there’s now five episodes a week.
Instead of airing Monday to Thursday, the milestone 10th series is airing every Sunday to Thursday - giving viewers an extra weekend installment.
That’s a lot of MAFS drama to keep up with, so to make sure you are up-to-date you’ll need to be sure exactly when the new episodes are coming - and that includes knowing what time the episodes are going live, not just the days. Keep reading to find out all you need to know.
What time is MAFS UK on tonight?
The next episode of Married at First Sight airs on E4 tonight (Thursday September 25) at 9pm. It will be 80 minutes long and finish at 10.20pm.
What is the MAFS UK 2025 episode release schedule for this week?
These are the dates and times for the MAFS UK 2025 episodes for the rest of this week:
- Episode five: Thursday September 25: 9pm to 10.20pm
What will happen during this week’s episodes of MAFS UK 2025?
Tonight’s fifth episode promises: “Two more bold singles take the leap of faith, but a bride's pursuit for perfection could jeopardise her chances of finding love. Also, four more newly-weds jet off on glamorous honeymoon escapes, where one groom's negative nature threatens to ruin any chance of romance.”
* We’ll update this page every week with up-to-date information as the series progresses. Married at First Sight UK will air every Sunday to Thursday on E4.