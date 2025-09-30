These are the Married at First Sight UK 2025 who are still together - and also who has split up.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All nine couples from this year’s Married at First Sight UK have now been matched and walked down the aisle. The final couple began their experiment with their wedding day during Sunday night’s episode, (September 28), as all of the other couples continued to enjoy their honeymoons.

In tonight’s episode, (Tuesday September 30) the pairs attend their inaugural commitment ceremony, which will see all of the cast discuss the highs and lows of their relationship so far with the experts for the very first time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The series may have only just begun, but fans are already eager to know who made it to the end of the experiment together, and who didn’t, plus if any of the couples are still together now.

So, which MAFS UK 2025 couples are still together? Keep reading to find out all you need to know, but please be aware that this article does contain spoilers.

All the Married at First Sight UK 2025 couples who are still together, plus who has broken up. Photos by Channel 4. | Channel 4

Sarah and Dean

Married at First Sight UK series 10 couple Sarah and Dean. Photo by Channel 4. | Channel 4

Sarah and Dean didn’t have the best start to married life to say the least. Sarah had admitted to the experts that her usual type was a bad boy, AKA a “walking red flag”, and said she’d like to be with a good man instead. Dean is a self-proclaimed nice guy, but from the moment they met it was obvious Sarah had no attraction to her husband.

Sarah continued to struggle with her lack of attraction to Dean on their honeymoon. The pair haven’t given anything away on their respective Instagram pages, although Sarah has taken accountability for the “fat shaming” comments she made towards her husband and also shared photos of their “true” honeymoon showing them smiling together. Dean commented on this and said “see you did laugh at my jokes sometimes”, so it would appear that the two are still on good terms - but whether or not they are romatically involved is unclear. So far though it’s not looking likely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keye and Davide

Married at First Sight UK series 10 couple Keye and Davide. Photo by Channel 4. | Channel 4

Keye and Davide were overjoyed when they first saw each other on their wedding day. They both spoke of how much they fancied each other, and the chemistry between them was clear throughout the day - from their first kiss to getting cosy during their official wedding photoshoot.

On their honeymoon the couple got even closer, with Keye getting emotionally vulnerable with his new husband. Things are looking really rosy for these two at the moment. And it looks likely that the two of them are still together now.

Expert Charlene Douglas shared a photo of Davide and Keye on her Instagram and said: "Aren't we just so in love with these two beauties?! They remind me of the excitement felt when you first meet your person, and just can't keep your hands off them. Their eye contact is electric. Let's see how their journey develops! I wonder if you'll be surprised!"

Keye wrote: "Awww thank you so so much Charlene, great matching haha." Davide also appeared to signal that their romance is still going strong by writing: "Awww, you guys are the best it’s all thanks to you," alongside a love heart emoji.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nelly and Steven

Married at First Sight UK series 10 couple Nelly and Steven. Photo by Channel 4. | Channel 4

Nelly and Steven have been the most loved-up couple of the series so far. They arguably had a dream MAFS wedding; instantly finding each other attractive and then only strengthening their connection as they spend the rest of the reception together and found out more about each other. They were both particularly thrilled to find they were family orientated and wanted to build a family with their spouse.

On their honeymoon, they were shown to be having lots of fun together and were affectionate and loving. Nelly told the cameras she was having the dream honeymoon with her new husband. She has hinted they are still together today by sharing a photo of them kissing on their honeymoon since the show has aired. It was captioned “our little bubble”. When one fan commented: “I really hope you guys are still together as loving you both so far!” she replied “thank you” with lots of love heart emojis. . . . It’s not definite confirmation, but it looks to be a very good sign.

Grace and Ashley

Married at First Sight UK series 10 couple Grace and Ashley. Photo by Channel 4. | Channel 4

Grace and Ashley had a tricky start to married life. As a self-described feminist, she didn’t take kindly when Ashley said that, as a man, he was raised to be a “breadwinner”. Ashley also caused further offence to his new wife with some of his other words, even when he was trying to compliment her. It was so awkward that Grace even considered backing out of the honeymoon altogether.

But, she did decide to take the trip - and it has seemingly got their relationship on to a good track. The couple appear to have been able to have futher conversations to understand each other more, and that has led to the two finding some common ground and actually enjoying their time together. There’s also been some affection, so it appears these two could have turned a corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ashley did, however, share a post on his Instagram after their honeymoon episode aired with the caption “ And then they turned the page . . . Plot twist loading,” along with a laughing face emoji. We don’t know what the plot twist is, of course. Could it be that after one of the worst weddings of the series they’re now actually madly in love? Or could it be that their new-found appreciation for each other didn’t last long? We’ll have to wait and see.

Leigh and Leah

Married at First Sight UK series 10 couple Leigh and Leah. Photo by Channel 4. | Channel 4

Leigh and Leah also had a difficult start to married life. Leigh didn’t have the instant spark with her new wife that she was hoping for, and as a result quickly proclaimed that she’d “made a mistake”. This led to her asking to spend her wedding night alone, and once they jetted off on honeymoon things didn’t look to get much better between them.

In one scene, Leigh appeared to do nothing but complain when Leah was trying to give her a massage. However, after the honeymoon episode aired Leigh took to her Instagram page to explain that things really weren’t as bad between them as the edit made it appear, adding that she had been “done the dirty”.

While she’s been vocal about her edit on the show, Leigh hasn’t dropped any big hints about the current status of her relationship with Leah - but as she’s shared photos of them actually looking happy together it seems there could be hope for these two yet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maeve and Joe

Married at First Sight UK series 10 couple Maeve and Joe. Photo by Channel 4. | Channel 4

Maeve and Joe are looking pretty happy with each other at the moment, but it hasn’t been plain sailing for them. Maeve fancied her new husband from the moment she laid eyes on him, but Joe wasn’t sure if she was his type once she revealed her likeness for partying and drinking at their wedding reception. Joe had once enjoyed this lifestyle himself, but was keen to leave it behind. She, however, reassured him that she too would give up the party scene in favour of a settled relationship.

The couple then had a fiery argument while on honeymoon when Joe tried to get Maeve to show her vulnerable side, but they soon had a heart-to-heart and made up. They have been very careful not to give any spoilers away on their respective Instagram pages, but they don’t follow each other . . .

Bailey and Rebecca

Married at First Sight UK series 10 couple Rebecca and Bailey. Photo by Channel 4. | Channel 4

Bailey and Rebecca are another duo who appear to have turned their inital shaky start around. Rebecca wanted an alpha husband, and she wasn’t sure Bailey was that when they met at the altar - and neither did she really fancy him. He, on the other hand, was very confident and self-assured and definitely liked the look of his wife.

On their honeymoon, however, they were caught in a cyclone which meant they weren’t able to leave their hotel room - and this ultimately brought them closer as they had plenty of time to talk. Rebeca told producers she had discovered Bailey was indeed the alpha man she was looking for, and he was overjoyed when she showed him more affection and stopped giving him the cheek when he went in to kiss her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pair do appear to still be together, as they have both shared videos and photos of their time in MAFS to their respective Instagram pages where they look very loved up, including some behind-the-scenes glimpses. In one recent post, where he was discussing the first dinner party, which aired on Monday (September 29), Bailey wrote: “Honestly I couldn’t have been prouder to walk into that room with Bec on my arm, it was one of my favourite moments!”

Divarni and Julia-Ruth

Married at First Sight UK series 10 couple Julia-Ruth and Divarni. Photo by Channel 4. | Channel 4

One couple who seemingly did a 360 the other way are Divarni and Julia-Ruth. They looked smitten with each other on their wedding day, and had one of the most passionate wedding kisses in MAFS history. But, by the time they woke up the next morning Julia-Ruth had reconsidred and took a step back.

From there, things went south. On their honeymoon, she accused her husband of being negative with his topics of conversation, leaving him devastated. They spent some time apart and then came back together where it looked as though they made up. But, at the first dinner party they told very different stories of what their honeymoon had been like, with Divarni telling the rest of the cast it had been nothing but wonderful while Julia-Ruth admitted to her struggles. This caused further tension between the pair.

It’s not known if they’re still together as they too are keeping tight-lipped on their social media pages, but it’s not looking good.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul and Anita

Married at First Sight UK series 10 couple Anita and Paul. Photo by Channel 4. | Channel 4

Paul and Anita were the last couple to get married in this year’s experiment. From the start, Anita struggled with the lack of physical attraction to Paul - but she soon came to struggle more with his jokey and laid back nature. She then became frustrated on their honeymoon as she felt she was asking him lots of questions about him and his life in an attempt to get to know him, while he asked her none in return.

When she raised this with him, he said he didn’t want to ask and would prefer to be told. Back in the UK, Anita pointed out to Paul that he didn’t even know the names of her children, as she knew his, and told him she wouldn’t be moving into the apartment with him. She then attended the first dinner party alone. Paul also arrived solo.

Anita hasn’t given any details about her current relationship status on her Instagram page, so time will tell if these two manage to turn it around and make it through the experiment. But, right now, it looks like they’re not together.