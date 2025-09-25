Married at First Sight UK bride Leigh said her time with new bride Leah is being edited to look ‘f***ing awful’ but it ‘wasn’t that bad’ in reality.

MAFS UK series 10 bride Leigh has taken to her Instagram Stories to defend herself against trolls after she received an “abundance of hate” following the airing of last night’s episode (Wednesday September 24) which saw her go on honeymoon with new wife Leah.

She is the second bride so far this series who has had to take to social media to respond to trolling as Sarah also issued a statement in the wake of negative comments she was receiving because of her “fat shaming” comments to husband Dean. MAFS producers have also issued a warning to viewers just days in to the new series.

In last night’s episode, it appeared that Leigh and Leah’s situation only got worse after they spent the wedding night apart because Leigh did not find Leah attractive when they first met and had become overwhelmed.

The couple reunited the morning after and jetted off to their honeymoon in Switzerland, but things looked to be as cold as their surroundings between them when Leah organised a spa session for Leigh. During a brief clip of, Leigh was seen looking less than impressed as Leah tried to give her a massage, first complaining that she’d put too much oil on her back and then telling her she was hurting her. The whole session looked to be over in mere minutes, with Leah then telling the cameras she felt like even if she offered her wife a plate of gold it wouldn’t be good enough.

But, now Leigh has explained that there was far more to the experience that it looks - and that it is also lasted much longer. She also insisted that her and Leah were actually getting on, despite what the edit would have viewers believe at the moment.

Married at First Sight series 10 couple Leigh and Leah on their honeymoon. Photo by Instagram/@leighharrisx. | Instagram/@leighharrisx

Speaking directly to the camera in a video that was uploaded shortly after the scenes aired last night, Leigh, who is now a brunette and not a blonde as she was at the time when the show was filmed earlier this year, said: “I’ve got to just come on here and try and back myself here because that edit of that honeymoon was f***ing awful.”

She then paused while looking bewildered. “I’m still in a little bit of shock myself and I’m already getting an abundance of hate. It is what it is,” she continued. She went on to explain that what happened between her and Leah on their honeymoon was heavily edited and not a true reflection of the full picture.

“That massage scene did not go like that. We were in that massage room for about an hour, we both massaged each other, we were having a laugh . . . Each of those comments that they’ve snipped and shown that I made to Leah . . . we was laughing in between, we were having a joke, believe it or not we were getting on a lot better than it looks on screen right now,” she said.

She ended her video to say: “I just feel like I’m been done absolutely dirty here, I’m not going to lie. Yes, I am fiery, yes I am blunt, I’ve got a dry sense of humour, that’s who I am . . . but that was not as bad as it looks.”

She also further shared photos and videos taken during the honeymoon of herself and Leah laughing and smiling together.

Leigh’s latest video comes less than 24 hours after she had posted a statement to her Instagram page asking people to “be kind” as she also received backlash when her wedding to Leah was broadcast on the previous night’s episode (Tuesday September 23).

“What you didn’t get to see from the wedding day are the moments of laughter and warmth that came along with the more difficult and confronting moments. Remember you saw half an hour of a wedding that was in reality about 14 hours long. It really wasn’t all bad!” she wrote, alongside a photo of her in her wedding dress.

She added: “ Leah and I have so much more of our journey ahead, this was just the beginning and I’m excited for you to see the layers that haven’t been shown yet🫶🏼Above all, I just ask that you remember we’re human. Words have power, so please, choose kindness.”

* Married at First Sight continues tonight (Thursday September 25) at 9pm on E4. New episodes are also broadcast every Sunday to Thursday.