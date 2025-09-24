The Married at First Sight UK series 10 cast are currently meeting their matches at the end of the aisle - here’s where they all got married.

MAFS UK fans are still getting to know this year’s brides and grooms - as they all discover who they have been paired with when they meet at the altar and prepare to say ‘I do’.

But, just where is the altar for this year’s couples? You may be surprised to know, given that the cast members are from all parts of the UK and the ceremonies all look so different, that each wedding took part at one of two venues. Plus, one wedding venue is already a TV star and the other has a royal seal of approval.

All the couples, along with their chosen wedding guests, travelled to either North Mymms Park in Hertfordshire or Luton Hoo in Bedfordshire for their wedding day. They were joined by many crew members who helped prepare the locations to make them look very different for each wedding and actually film the ceremonies. And, crucially, also keep the couples apart until the moment when they meet for the first time at the end of the aisle.

If you’re a bride or a husband-to-be and like what you saw of the venue on Married at First Sight, the good news is you can get married there too.

North Mymms Park is a 16th century Elizabethan mansion. On the official website, it states the venue “is amongst the most romantic venues in England [and] the day you and your guests have exclusive use of the house and the tranquil grounds”. Plus, it’s also advertised the ideal place for all types of wedding including civil ceremonies and religious ceremonies, and also offers space for the reception and guest accommodation.

The location may also look familar to some viewers as this isn’t the first time it has been on a hugely popular TV show. In season 3 of hit Netflix period drama Bridgerton it is used as Will's newly opened and favoured gentlemen's club, White's. It’s also been a backdrop used in another Netflix series, The Crown, as well as the 2023 film Wonka. On the venue’s official website is is described as “a very film friendly location”, so it’s no surprise that some of the most famous weddings on TV have now been hosted there.

Luton Hoo is a luxury hotel, golf and spa resort, and weddings take part in the 18th century mansion house. According to the official website, Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh often visited the venue in the early years of their marriage to celebrate their wedding anniversary, so if it’s good enough for royalty it was only a matter of time until TV royalty came too.

The venue caters for intimate weddings and civil partnerships from 25 people, up to lavish celebrations for 120 guests. There’s 12 luxury wedding suites licensed for civil ceremonies, as well as a former Russian Orthodox Chapel, so there’s something to suit all celebrations.

If you do like the look to Luton Hoo then you may have to wait a little while to get hitched there, however, as a statement on the website reads: “Luton Hoo Hotel, Golf & Spa is preparing for an exciting transformation, but there’s still time to enjoy the magic of the estate before we close our doors at the end of September 2025.” There’s no indication of how long the venue will be closed for, but it’s still worth enquiring.

Pricing isn’t available on either of the websites, so if you’re curious to know how much it’ll cost to have your special day at a MAFS UK 2025 wedding venue you’ll have to enquire about that too.

The MAFS UK 2025 weddings continue in tonight’s episode (Wednesday September 24) at 9pm, and also tomorrow’s episode (Thursday September 25). Watch at 9pm on E4 on both days.