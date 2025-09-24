Married at First Sight UK series 10 may have only just started, but we’re already thinking ahead to season 11.

Married at First Sight is one of the most popular and long-lasting dating shows on TV. The UK version has this year celebrated it’s 10th year and 10th series, but TV bosses are already starting to plan for series 11.

Casting applications for the next series are now open, so if you fancy marrying a total stranger in the hope of finding the love of your life then you can. You could be getting married in a matter of months and watching your MAFS journey play out on screen this time next year. You could also join the list of couples from MAFS UK who are still together after meeting on the show.

The application form reads: “It looks like you're ready to skip the small talk and walk straight down the aisle - and you've come to the right place! You may just be one short application form away from making dating apps, being ghosted and dating fatigue a thing of the past!MAFS UK isn't just a TV show - it could be your shot at finding your forever person!”

Here’s everything we know about MAFS UK series 11 so far, and how you can apply for your chance to be one of the 2026 brides and grooms.

Married at First Sight UK relationship experts Mel Schilling, Paul C. Brunson and Charlene Douglas. Photo by Channel 4. | Channel 4

How can you apply to be on MAFS UK?

To be apply to be on MAFS UK series 11, you need to fill in a MAFS online application form. There are 50 questions you’ll need to be prepared to answer, which will include queries about themselves, their relationship preferences and so on - but it’ll all be worth it if you meet the one.

When will MAFS Australia series 11 be filmed?

The 11th series of the hit dating show will be filmed next year. But, the initial casting process will be happening up until early next year. We know that the show is filmed across several months in late summer and early autumn and then broadcast the following year.

The three relationship experts who pair the couples together; Paul C. Brunson, Mel Schilling and Charlene Douglas, no doubt need plenty of time to decide who is going to meet at the altar - and before that there’s sure to be a lengthy process as the lucky spouses need to be chosen from thousands of applicants.

We also know, from scenes which air as part of the wedding episodes, that each of the chosen brides and grooms sit down with at least one of the experts for a one-on-one interview, either in person or over video call, before their wedding and this is sure to take some time to organise and film also.

When will MAFS UK series 11 air?

The 2026 season will debut in Septemer, likely mid to late September, going by previous season patterns.

How long is the MAFS UK series 11 casting application open for?

The application form for MAFS UK series 11 is open now and will remain open until Saturday February 28. A specific closing time isn’t given, however, so we suggest applying sooner rather than later to ensure you don’t miss your chance.