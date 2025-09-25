An influencer who was cut from Married at First Sight has told fans she needs emergency brain surgery in a shock social media post.

Alicia Beveridge, who is a fitness influencer, shared the update after being in hospital for several days.

The star, who was briefly cast on the upcoming season of Married At First Sight Australia before being cut from the line-up just days before her TV wedding was due to take place, told fans about her shock health battle this morning (Thursday September 25).

The trainer, known on social media as Sweat with Leash, told fans she had been admitted to Royal North Shore Hospital, Sydney, and doctors have told her she needs surgery - but she did not give any more details about why she was taken to hospital in the first place or why surgery is required.

In a statement shared to her Instagram Stories she wrote: “It's a little too tough on my eyes to film otherwise I would turn up a bit more real and vulnerable. I'm going in for brain surgery this morning and have been in hospital for the past few days. I don't have all the answers yet, but will explain and show up when I can. Royal North Shore hospital team are incredible.”

Alicia had been cast for the 2026 season of hugely popular Channel Nine dating show Married at First Sight, which is currently filming and will be broadcast in both Australia and the UK early next year.

Fitness influencer Alicia Beveridge, who was cut from the upcoming season of Married at First Sight, has told fans she needs emergency brain surgery. Photo by Instagram/@sweatwithleash. | Instagram/@sweatwithleash

“She was gushing to clients that she was about to walk down the aisle and word even got back to the press,” one source told The Daily Mail. “She was so excited for the show, but forgot she had signed an Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA). Producers didn't take kindly to that and decided to cut her and re-cast her at the last minute.”

Alicia is well-known in Sydney's workout circuit as one of Barry's Red Room founding instructors. Her Barry's bio reads: “In my classes, you can expect high energy, epic tunes and serious party vibes, because there's nothing I get off on more than being your personal hype girl and butt-kicker.”

It goes on: “I'll be your fitness cupid, helping you fall in love with fitness; you'll lift heavier and run faster than you thought possible. I want my clients to leave the Red Room on a serious endorphin high, like they are leaving a memorable night out with friends – with the added bonus of being a fitter, sexier version of themselves.”