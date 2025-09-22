An influencer has died just two days after she got married after mysteriously falling ill at her wedding reception.

Adna Rovčanin-Omerbegović, who worked as a nurse and also ran her own beauty salon, died last Monday, (September 15). She was just 26 years old.

According to Bosnian newspaper Dnevni Avaz, she got married at Hotel Hollywood in Ilidža, a town in Bosnia and Herzegovina, on Saturday September 13 but fell ill shortly after she tied the knot with her husband.

Adna was rushed to a local hospital for treatment, and fell in a coma She died two days later, the outlet reported. Her offiical cause of death has not been announced, and any more details surrounding the details of her illness have also not been revealed.

“Adna always loved to help others, so she spent her working life at the Old City Health Center, working as a nurse, while makeup was her second love, a hobby that worked for herself," a friend of the late creator told Dnevni Avaz.

Influencer Adna Rovčanin-Omerbegović has died aged 26, just two days after getting married, after mysteriously falling ill at her wedding reception. Photo by X. | X

The late star’s social media profiles have been deactivated since her death, but her wedding photographer Lejla Salic posted a tribute to the late creator on her Instagram Stories, writing that her smile was the “most beautiful” in Bosnian.

Back in July, photographer had previously shared photos of Adna with her then husband-to-be Faris ahead of their big day. The post was captioned: “You’re my end and my beginning.”

The late content creator owned her own salon in Sarajevo, the capital city of Bosnia and Herzegovina, and is survived by her new husband, four sisters, mother, father and many members of her extended family.