A doctor influencer has died at the age of just 27 after battling a rare cancer for over a year.

Dr Patricia Keller died on Tuesday (September 16), after a 19-month-long battle with rhabdomyosarcoma (RMS). She had only announced her engagement two months ago.

Rhabdomyosarcoma is a type of soft tissue sarcoma (tumour), according to the NHS, whichdevelops from primitive skeletal muscle cells.

The 27-year-old’s mum said her daughter's condition had worsened on Sunday (September 14). Speaking about how medical professionals tried to help her, she said: "They tried the CPAP mask, which is the last step before intubation," she said. I was sad to see her like this."

She also shared that in Patricia's last moments, her daughter called her. "She called me to say goodbye, she told me she loved me," she said.

"[She said] that she loved her family, asked for forgiveness and said she couldn't take it anymore. She was suffering a lot. She was in a lot of pain."

Doctor influencer Patricia Keller has died aged 27 after a 19-month-long battle with rare cancer rhabdomyosarcoma (RMS). Photo by Instagram. | Instagram

Patricia, who was from Cuiaba, Brazil, got engaged to her partner in July.

The doctor rose to fame on social media after her cancer diagnosis in spring 2024, which is when she began sharing videos of her treatment on social media.

She won lots of followers for her honest posts. In one of her final posts, she told fans: "My story isn't about my cancer, I have so much more to tell you than that.”

"When people ask who we are, we have to remember that we are many things," she continued. I'm not just Patricia from chemotherapy, from treatment. I'm not just that. My story isn't just about illness, it's about life."

Patricia first noticed symptoms of her cancer in late February and early March 2024, when her right arm stopped moving normally. "I had three biopsies and was diagnosed with malignancy," she said at the time. "We sought another opinion and it was confirmed it was a malignant, aggressive tumour."

Fans left comments on Instagram after news of her death broke. “So sad, so beautiful, full of dreams… My condolences to the family,” one person said. “Cursed disease, My condolences to family and friends.”

Patricia then began chemotherapy in August last year, before having surgery in late December. She was laid to rest in the municipality of Sorriso on Wednesday (September 17).