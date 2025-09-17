Child TV actor and TikTok star Umer Shah dies of cardiac arrest at age of just 15
The teenager died due to a cardiac arrest in the early hours of Monday (September 15) in the Pakistan city of Dera Ismail Khan, which was his hometown.
According to family and medical reports, Umer had become unwell and started vomiting, and that that led to fluid entering his lungs. This then triggered the cardiovascular episode.
Ahmed Shah, his elder brother who appeared alongside him on viral TikTok videos, shared the news on Instagram. In his statement, he asked fans to remember Umer and pray for their family. "This is to inform you that the little shining star of our family, Umer Shah, has returned to Allah Almighty. I request everyone to remember him and our family in your prayers," he wrote.
This is the second time tragedy has struck the family. Ahmed also lost his youngest sister, Ayesha, in November 2023.
Umer and Ahmed first went viral online by posting videos on TikTok of them performing comedy skits dressed in costumes. They also made appearances on popular local shows like ARY Digital's 'Jeeto Pakistan' and 'Shan-e-Ramazan'.
Jeeto Pakistan host Fahad Mustafa was among those who wrote tributes online. He said he was "speechless"and shocked to learn of Umer's death. Actor Adnan Siddiqui also called him "a beam of light, joy and innocence," adding, "I am shattered... it feels impossible that he's no longer with us."