A fashion influencer has died - just days after she posted a strange video where she was wearing clown make-up.

Flor Marian Izaguirre Pineda, known to her 321,000 online fans as Marian Izaguirre, died last week. The Mexican star had been taken to hospital by police, who had found her in a hotel room after she had been reported missing.

The 23-year-old was reportedly last seen in a red Kia Rio at around 6pm on Monday September 1 in the city of Uruapan, west of Mexico City. Then, she apparently vanished.

Five days later, police found her in a hotel room in Morelia, Mexico. She was taken to hospital, but died on Friday (September 12). The Michoacán attorney general's office confirmed the content creator's death, according to local news outlet El Financiero. The statement released by officials said she had fatal health complications after becoming brain-dead in the hospital.

Flor was believed to have been staying at the hotel where she was found for several days and apparently had health. The exact circumstances of her disappearance, why she came to be in the hotel, or what health complications led to her needing hospital care remain unclear.

Photo by Instagram/@marianizaguirrep.

“She was treated by paramedics and taken to a hospital,” the Michoacán Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement.

El Financiero also reported that Flor’s family gave authorisation for the donation of her organs, including her skin, skeletal muscle, corneas and kidneys.

The social media star, who has almost 4 million followers on TikTok, uploaded a video the day before her disappearance, on Sunday August 31, which then appeared to be strangely prophetic. In the video, the 23-year-old had her face painted like a clown and she was lip-syncing to a song called ‘Why Are You Leaving?’.

Since news of Flor’s death, fans have been posting their messages of condolence on this video. One person said: “I don't know what happened to you, I just hope your case isn't forgotten.” A second person simply said “until next life my little flower” while a third wrote that she “didn’t deserve” what happened to her.

Flor was popular online and also launched a pop career under the name Flor Izaguirre. She released her top song 'Boom Boom' in July 2023.