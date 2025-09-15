A mum influencer whose one-year-old daughter died suddenly shortly after she found out she was expecting her third child has given birth.

Lizzie did not share her exact due date with her fans, but she took to her Instagram Stories yesterday, (Sunday September 14) to share that her baby has been born. She shared an image of the tot with the caption “hello world”.

In the photo, the baby appears to be wrapped in a blanket and is laid on their side, and only their mouth and ear is clearly visible. It is not known if the baby is a boy or a girl, and Lizzie has not yet revealed their name or any more details about their birth.

The social media star first shared the news of her daughter’s death with her 327,000 fans on Instagram on Saturday, April 26, in a lengthy statement - days after she found her daughter had unexpectedly passed away overnight.

Kieffer, a physical therapist and social media star who focuses on pregnancy and postpartum exercises, said that she and her husband Matt Kieffer woke up to a ‘nightmare’ on Wednesday, April 23, when they found their daughter Lily had died.

Influencer Lizzie Kieffer and her husband Matt were left 'shattered' by the sudden death of their one-year-old daughter Lily - while she is pregnant with her third child. The couple are photographed with the late Lily and their eldest child Mia making their pregnancy announcement. Their third child was born in September. Photo by Instagram/@doclizziedpt. | Instagram/@doclizziedpt

Later in the statement, she said that her youngest child had been suffering from a 'large mass on her brain' that had previously been undetected. Kieffer, who announced her pregnancy with her third child a month before her daughter’s untimely death, also shares an older daughter named Mia with her husband.

The statement read: “We are shattered. Wednesday we woke up to a nightmare that we never could have ever imagined becoming our reality. Our Lily passed away. Our hearts, our bodies, our souls ache for her as she was the purist [sic] of beings and brought light to every single space she filled. Our days are written before we were even formed, and in Lily's 374 days of life, she taught us more than I think many could in their lifetime.”

She went on to say that the family “don't have answers” as to what happened to their daughter, nor could she explain why her death was “God's plan” for their lives to continue without the little girl. She added: “We will never fully understand this mystery until we see her again one day.”

Explaining the reason for her young daughter’s unexpected death, the social media star said: “We also have come to learn that Lily had a large mass on her brain that we could have never known about as she never showed signs.” She added that it could take months to find out exactly what happened to Lily, while additional tests were conducted. It’s believed these tests are still on-going.

If you have been affected by baby loss, you can ring Sands helpline on 0808 164 3332.