An influencer and former Love Island star has been slammed by fans after she filmed herself just moments after she crashed her motorbike in Thailand.

Chanse Corbi, who appeared on Season 4 of Love Island USA in 2022 and was only wearing a bikini when she crashed, filmed herself dabbing at her wounds.

The 24-year-old, who was riding on her own, spoke to the camera and said she had fallen off her motorbike after it had got caught in a pothole at the entrance of a busy motorway.

“At least I didn't lose my leg,” she captioned a video shared to social media.

Corbi was later treated for her wounds in hospital. She later shared a video peeling the dressing from a large wound on her thigh. “That's disgusting,” an onlooker was heard saying. “I've got to show my friends at home,” Corbi replied.

Her decision to film herself after the crash, and to only wear a bikini while riding, drew widespread backlash from viewers. “ Why go on a motorbike with no proper protective clothing ,” one person said.

Another added: “This reinforces the point that proper clothing (even better if bike gear is available) should always be worn. At minimum a full face helmet and NOT skimpy bathers.” Corbi replied and said she would be better prepared next time: “Yes absolutely was not the proper gear so next time I’ll be more prepared.”

When one person questioned “where is your safety gear?”, she replied “on my head” referring to the helmet she was wearing. One person commented: “Sure film it . Don’t call the ambulance.” Another added: “Maybe next time you won’t ride a motorcycle in ur underwear. What are you trying to prove?”

She also received backlash as she promoted the bikini brand she was wearing during the crash, offering her followers 15 per cent off if they used her discount code.

However, others praised Corbi's high pain threshold as she cleaned the wounds all over her body immediately after the crash. One person said they couldn’t believe how calm she was. She replied: “Freaking out never helped a situation. Gotta stay cool calm and collected.”

Corbi later revealed that the incident has actually happened three months ago and she was now “much better”.

Corbi was in the villa for 22 days on Season 4 of Love Island USA.