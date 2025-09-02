A TikTok and Instagram star has died after battling with leukemia for several years.

The social media infuencer, who is known only as Osanju, had more than one million followers on TikTok and 72,000 on Instagram. He was mainly known for posting comedic content but did sometimes speak about his blood cancer on his videos.

His friend and fellow influencer Ama Yeboah confirmed the news of Osanju’s death online yesterday, (Monday September 1). She wrote: “I don’t know what to say because you left us all shocked. Your memory will forever be a guiding light, and though the pain of losing you is heavy, the love you left behind will always remain."

Alongside the post she shared a video of them together in happier times. Osanju, who also went by the names Mr Sanjus and Frimpong Osanju Elvis online and was from Ghana, West Africa, first told his fans about his leukemia diagnosis in the summer of 2023. At the time, he posted multiple videos about how the illness and how it affected him.

In one video, he explained that the financial demands of his treatment had significantly impacted his life, and went on to thank his fans for their support and donations to help him.

TikTok star Osanju has died of leukemia, hours after he last posted on social media. Photo by Instagram/@mr_osanju. | Instagram/@mr_osanju

Earlier this year, Osanju shared a sad update regarding the trajectory of his leukemia. "I'm dying inside," he wrote alongside a TikTok post shared in April. "My cancer is taking some turns." He also uploaded two photos of his bruised skin. In his caption, he explained that it was a result of his blood clotting, though he was waiting on test results to learn why it was happening.

The star had only posted on his social media hours before his death. On Sunday (August 31), he uploaded a video where he commented on a football game between Barcelona and Rayo Vallecano.

Many fans commented and expressed their grief and shock, especially given how close to his death he had posted. "How can you post 11 hours ago and then disappear like that,” one person questioned, adding a crying emoji and a broken heart. Another person added: "Rest well big man. We love you."

A third person said: “You did your part, put a lot of smiles on our faces with your jokes. . . Rest well.” A fourth added: “But he posted this not 12 hours ago. oh my God.”