An interior designer TikToker has died at the age of 42 after an eight year battle with cancer - leaving behind two young children.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jess Hurrell, who had more than 94,000 followers on her Instagram where she shared content all about “interiors, colour palettes, hosting and travel” according to her bio, died at the end of last month.

Her family shared the news of her death last Friday (August 29), saying she had died the previous Friday (August 22).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The post read: “It said: “We are devastated to say that Jess passed away last Friday after an 8 year battle with cancer. Her positive energy was infectious and her family and friends loved her dearly and being around her.

“Even tackling this horrible disease for over 8 years, people couldn’t believe how positive and strong she was. Most people didn’t even know Jess was carrying this around with her, as she always skipped, smiled and powered through life.

“We are heart broken and she will be remembered forever. Rest in peace my darling xxx.'

Interior designer influencer and mum-of-two Jess Hurrell has died aged 42 after an eight year battle with cancer. Photo by Instagram/@_jesshurrell. | Instagram/@_jesshurrell

The post was accompanied by a carousel of images including Jess on her wedding day to husband of almost 14 years David, along with her two children and her parents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before becoming a much loved influencer, Jess was a showbiz journalist for The Sun, but after the birth of her daughter, Nellie, aged nine, she decided to change career and moved on to content creation. She also has a son called Rafferty, who is 13.

Explaining the reasons behind her decision on her hugely successful blog, Gold is a Neutral: 'While I had a hella load of fun getting drunk with Danny Dyer at the Cannes Film Festival and going for dinner a deux with the likes of Tom Hardy (yes that actually happened), I eventually ran out of enthusiasm for the wild nights and 5am finishes (but I'll never tire of lunch dates with you TH) and moved on to the decidedly more wholesome job of raising my two little humans Rafferty and Nellie, and juggling that with work as a freelance writer and celeb interviewer. I still pull the occasional 5am finish but it's a rarity rather than the norm now.”

Many tributes have been left to Jess online, from friends and fans alike. Fellow designer and friend Carol Maxwell wrote: “I still can’t comprehend a world without you in it. You’re everywhere and always will be. Life and soul of every room you walked into and also my life, Thank you for bouncing into my world and making it a brighter place to be. I adore you. Love you forever.”

A fan wrote: “This is truly awful news. I, like many others, had followed Jess for so many years because she had such a warmth to her that just oozed out of the screen. Her joy for her family, home, travel and food were just some of the reasons I loved following her. So devastating and sending so much love to her family at this sad time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another fan said: “Wearing extra gold this weekend just for you Jess. Jess, you were one of the most inspirational people here on Instagram, one of my first follows, and through all you were doing you gave me confidence to try for myself. I will never forget you for that.”

David posted a tribute to his late wife on his own page on the same day her death was announced. Sharing a photo of Jess on their wedding day, he penned: “Happy anniversary darling. Can’t believe we didn’t make it to 14 but I’ve had the most incredible 25 years and am blessed to have met you. Sleep tight xxx.”

Jess is survived by her husband David, son Rafferty and daughter Nellie.