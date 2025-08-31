A social media star has posted a message to her late fiancé who died in a fatal work accident on what would have been their wedding day.

Hannah Carnat-Gronnerud, who was known to her thousands of fans online as Thatgrlhannah and is a body positivity advocate, announced at the end of July that her husband-to-be Ian de Metz had suddenly died in a workplace accident.

The post on her Instagram page read: “He's the best nicest most chill person in the world and taught me inner peace. You all have seen our love story grow and what a blessing it's been. I would do it all again."

Ian frequently featured on 31-year-old Hannah’s Instagram and TikTok pages. In recent months, the pair had shared their wedding plans with Hannah’s fans. The pair were due to tie the knot today (Sunday August 31), in Calgary, Canada.

On the eve of what would have been their wedding day, a message to Ian was posted on Hannah’s Instagram Stories. Over the top of a picture of the pair holding hands and grinning at each other, she had written: “We’re getting married tomorrow Ian, my baby.”

It’s unclear when the post had been created, but it is possible to schedule Instagram Story posts so it is likely that Hannah lined the post up before Ian’s tragic accident.

Influencer Hannah Carnat-Gronnerud posted a message to her late fiancé Ian de Metz on her Instagram Stories on what would be the eve of their wedding. Photo by Instagram/@Thatgrlhannah. | Instagram/@Thatgrlhannah

At the end of June, Hannah wrote about how excited she was to marry Ian in an Instagram post. She posted a picture showcasing the details of their wedding.

In the caption she wrote: "68 days until I marry my baby!! My literal SOULMATE ANGEL CHILD BABYBOO MY LUUUURV MY BF4EVER MY EVERYTHANG I’M SO OBSESSED WITH!!!!! HE IS ME I AM HIM!!!! I literally want to crawl under his skin and into his body!!!!!"

Ian's death was announced on the night of Sunday July 20 by Hannah's best friend Nat. In a post on Hannah's official account on Instagram, Nat said: "It is with the heaviest heart that I have to share the news with you all, of the passing of Hannah’s beloved husband Ian, on Thursday July 17, 2025. Ian was tragically killed in a work accident.

Influencer Hannah Carnat-Gronnerud with her late husband-to-be Ian de Metz, who died in a workplace accident just weeks before their wedding. Photo by Instagram/@thatgrlhannah. | Instagram/@thatgrlhannah. | Instagram/@thatgrlhannah

"Hannah and Ian’s families appreciate you all and your support during this tragedy. We are continuing to surround them with love and ask you for your thoughts and prayers." No details of the fatal work accident have been given.

Many of Hannah’s 62,000 Instagram followers sent messages of support and condolence at the time. One person said: “Omg I’m so so so sorry so sorry. I can’t even believe what you are going through lovely, I had the pleasure of hearing about yours an Ian’s love and it was the purest kind of love possible. He will always be with you, every moment of everyday. My heart breaks for you, love you always.”

Hannah’s friend Nathalie Berard has since set up a GoFundMe page called In Loving Memory of Ian de Metz to help Hannah and Ian’s family. The page reads: “This fund has been created to support Hannah and family with the many unexpected costs that come with losing a loved one including funeral expenses, time away from work, travel and the emotional weight of rebuilding day by day.

“Ian was known for his warmth, kindness and generous spirit. He brought light to every room he entered and left a lasting impression on everyone he met. Now, it’s our turn to carry some of the weight for Hannah and family, just as Ian would have done for any of us.”