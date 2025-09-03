A bodybuilding star has died unexpectedly, just months after he excitedly told his fans he’d earned his pro card.

Erik Markov, who was from Spain, had only earned his bodybuilding tour card in May after winning the country’s Mr Olympia Amateur competition.

His official cause of death has not been confirmed at the time of writing, on the morning of Wednesday September 3. It is also not known when Markov died, but his last Instagram post was on Sunday July 27.

At the time he got his tour card he wrote on Instagram: “I turned my dream into reality - I got my tour card.” Alongside the statement, he posted a photo of him kissing his partner Lucia Barahona, who is a personal trainer. He went on to thank her for her patience and the “unconditional love” that she showed toward him. “You are my partner for life, my best friend, my quiet strength, my calm in the chaos,” he said.

He continued: “Living the life of a competitive athlete isn’t easy — diet, constant fatigue, mood swings, daily sacrifices. Behind the physique, there are sleepless nights, days filled with doubt, and moments where everything feels like an constant battle.

“And through every one of those days, you were there with me.⠀You fought with me without ever stepping on stage. You supported me when I couldn’t support myself. You gave me peace when all I felt was stress and anxiety. You didn’t just walk beside me — you LIVED it with me.”

Bodybuilder Erik Markov, who was from Spain, has died, just months after he earned his bodybuilding tour card. Photo by Instagram/@emarkov_. | Instagram/@emarkov_.

Markov went on to describe his relationship with Barahona as his “greatest victory”, but also said he was at the start of his bodybuilding career. He said he was “hungry for more”, when talking about his fitness goals.

Barahona posted a tribute to her late boyfriend on her own Instagram page over the weekend. She wrote: "I don’t feel able to do it right now, and I still haven’t processed this situation that both his family and I are going through. Out of respect for him and his family, I won't repost anything. Sorry." She added that she would need to “heal” following the untimely death.

Fellow bodybuilder, Fede Guevera, has led the tributes to Markov. "Rest in peace friend. How unfair is life, it always takes the best," he wrote on Instagram. "The little I was able to know you, you transmitted me how good a person you were, from the first moment with that temperance and serenity that characterized you. God have you in his glory."

Many fans left messages of condolence of Markov’s last Instagram posts. One person said: “RIP champ... my condolences to family and friends.” Another person simply said “rest in peace”, alongside a dove emoji.