A viral TikTok star who queued to have sex with OnlyFans model Bonnie Blue has been found in a pond.

Ali Walker, who was known by the name Ali Kingston University to his online fans, drowned in a pond in south London last month.

The 43-year-old, who previously revealed disturbing details of the queue he joined to be able to have sex with OnlyFans star Bonnie Blue during her world record attempt, was found dead in Three Kings Pond, near to Three Kings Piece, Mitcham, on August 11.

Emergency services rushed to the scene. Sadly, he was pronounced dead at the site. Police confirmed his death is being treated as “unexpected but not suspicious”. The pond is said to be located just minutes from his parents house.

“Police were called at 9.45am on Monday, 11 August to Three Kings Pond, Mitcham following the concern for welfare of a man in the water,” a metropolitan police spokesperson told the Daily Mail. “His next-of-kin has been informed. His death is being treated as unexpected but not suspicious. A file will be prepared for the coroner.”

Walker built a following of more than 50,000 people on TikTok. His videos often included South London slang and self-deprecating humour. His TikTok content in total earned over 1.4 million likes and a loyal online following.

He went viral when he spoke about his intention to be one of the men who would sleep with Bonnie Blue when she announced her intention to sleep with 1,000 men in a day. He reportedly begged for an invite to the event but couldn't go through with it when the time came.

According to The Mirror, he said: “It was the most surreal experience of my life, 100 per cent. I was just amazed about what was going on. I had been told it was one-to-one sessions, so I presumed you got into a room with her one at a time but when I got there it was a free for all.

"There were around 30 or 40 guys around her at any one time all taking turns. She was surrounded by guys. There were so many guys there and I’m quite shy. I’ve never been involved in anything like that so I didn’t get involved.”

Tributes have been left to Walker online. Podcaster Shaun Maroof said: “He was a friend of mine and it’s really sad. So many people did love him.” TikToker Tom Birchy said: “He was a sweet man, a funny guy who got dealt a bad hand. He still made millions of people laugh.”

His TikTok account has now been removed.