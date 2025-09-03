Is TikTok star Sanku dead? Fans worry amid reports that social media star has been killed in car accident - what has King of Prank said?
TikTok comedian Sanku, who was from Nigeria, died in a car crash on Monday (September 1), according to local reports.
The Daily Post said that the content creator, who had more than two million followers on TikTok, was involved in a fatal car accident on Oyo-Ogbomoso Road in Ibadan, Nigeria. The publication stated that photos and videos of the scene, which showed a vehicle which had crashed into a ditch, were widely shared on social media after the incident.
The outlet said that it was Sanku who was involved, and that he had been rushed to the hospital for treatment but had been pronounced dead several hours after arrival. The nature of his injuries is not known.
But, some fans began to question if Sanku has really died after messages posted online seemed to contradict that he had died. Posting on Sanku’s last TikTok video, which was uploaded hours before the accident, one person said: “ Let make this clear sanku is not dead but he is at the hospital receiving treatment . . . let pray for him (sic).”
Other fans also refused to believe the news until Sanku’s best friend, fellow social media comedian King of Prank, posted about it. The star known as King of Prank to his 38,000 followers does not appear to have posted publicly about his friend one way or the other at the time of writing, however.
Many people said they held on to hope that Sanku was still alive as King of Prank has not issued a public statement. But someone else posted a screenshot of a private message they claimed to have been sent by King of Prank in which he confirmed that Sanku is “gone”.
Several other content creators have also posted trubutes to Sanku on their pages. “Rest in peace”, creator Jidex Klothing wrote alongside a video he posted to TikTok. In the video, Jidex spoke of the “sad news” and added “nobody knows tomorrow”..
TikToker Eregele referred to Sanku as “my beloved” in the caption of a montage video he uploaded of the internet personality. Nollywood actress Funmi Awelewa also wrote on Instagram: “The pain, the effort, the strength, the struggle… Walai nothing makes sense. I’m heartbroken.”
Sanku, who began posting on TikTok in 2021, was followed by two million people. He was loved by his fans for his skits and other comedic content.