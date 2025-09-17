A beloved TikTok grandma has died at the age of 80 after a battle with dementia.

Grandma Belle, who was one half of the beloved Jock and Belle Show TikTok account, died earlier this month.

Belle won more than two million followers alongside her husband of 62 years, Jock, with their lighthearted videos about their everyday life and love. She died on Friday (September 12).

Her granddaughter Christina announced the news on a TikTok video later that day in which she spoke directly to the camera and described her grandma’s “natural progression of disease with dementia”.

In the emotional vido, she said: “She passed earlier this morning and I honestly can’t even believe we’re here making this video.” She went on to say that Belle’s death was “an enormous loss,” but added that she was “partly relieved” she was no longer in pain. “She really had no quality of life, even though she was my life,” she said. “I’m glad that she’s in a better place where she deserves.”

It was Christina who began filming the Belle and Jock’s daily life, capturing their loving connection, their banter and also their funny attempts at viral trends. Their chemistry made them a hit with fellow TikTok users and their account quickly gained followers.

But, Belle was not well. Christina shared with followers in August that Belle could no longer walk and had been placed in hospice care. In early September, she revealed Belle had stopped eating.

Many fans wrote condolences on the couple’s last Instagram videos. One fan wrote: “️Your compassion and care for your grandparents is something truly special. Thank you for sharing Gram with us.” Another said: “I think it’s safe to say we are all devastated. Send Poppa our love and sympathies.”

A third said: “This is just so awful. My love, affection and deepest sympathy go out to you, your grandfather and the entire community that loved them.”

Other fans also wrote how they hoped the TikTok channel would keep going with Jock. “I think you should continue the channel. Focus on papa and his antics. Will give him something to keep going,” one person wrote. Another said: “Really enjoyed watching your grand parents hope u continue with Jock.”

The family later announced on Instagram that if fans wished they could honour Belle by planting a tree in North Carolina, calling it “a living tribute that will carry on her love for nature and life.” Her ashes will be spread in the Blue Ridge Mountains, as this was a place she said she felt connected to.