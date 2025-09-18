A teacher turned TikTok star has died after battling 11 different cancers.

Judith “Mimmy” Kalickman Bernstein, aged 82, who was a teacher, grandma and social media star died Thursday September 4, of complications from living with 11 primary cancers.

Judith had been appearing on TikTok videos alongside her grandson Jake Kind since 2022. The duo won the hearts of many followers by talking about pop culture, nursing home gossip and family drama.

The pair had more than 665,000 followers on TikTok. Jake said his grandma was viewed as a stand-in matriarch for many viewers as she was a representation of what it is like to fully accept LGBTQ+ family members.

“My [direct messages] are people saying ‘your grandmother saved my life,’ said Jake, who is gay. He added: “I would always film her … trying to figure out the best way to deliver her to the people because I knew she needed to be delivered.”

Some of the most beloved videos from the pair include Judith listening intently to Jake, whether he was explaining who Jojo Siwa is or introducing her to his boyfriend. Everyone, including her followers, called Judith Mimmy because it was the only word Jake could pronounce when he first started talking.

TikTok star Judith “Mimmy” Kalickman Bernstein has died at the age of 82 after battling 11 cancers. She is pictured with her grandson Jake Kind. Photo by Instagram/@goobigubbi. | Instagram/@goobigubbi

Judith was pleased that so many people liked to watch her on videos, but her internet fame was “like water off a duck’s back,” as per one of her favourite sayings. Jake added that she underestimated how many people’s lives she had touched and would “undersell” herself.

He added that he would always read his grandma all of the positive comments on the videos, or ask her to guess how many views their latest video had received. He said she would always ask with bewildered appreciation why so many people cared.

TikTok “kept her alive in a lot of ways, but she also didn’t have a singular thought about anyone on the internet,” Jake went on.

Prior to her being a viral internet hit, Judith was a teacher for several decades. She was forced to retire from teaching in 2001, however, after she was diagnosed with lymphoma. She had been having treatment ever since, but had also been diagnosed with ten more primary cancers, including breast cancer, lung cancer, skin cancer and thyroid cancer.

Judith’s daughter, and Jake’s grandma, Andrea said Judith remained positive no matter what, and kept a sense of humour. “She’d walk into every room like she was full of life. Just radiant and strong, completely unconcerned that cancer even existed.” She added that when asked how she was in the face of her cancer diagnosis, her favourite answer was “Good enough. I’m not dead yet.”

Watching his mum’s bond with Jake was “one of the greatest joys of my life,” Andrea added.

In addition to her daughter and grandson, Judith is survived by her other grandchildren, Michael Kind and Richard Schatzberg.

Many fans left messages on Judith and Jake’s TikTok page. One said: “I’m balling rn please. I feel like we all lost a Grammy.” Another said: “This is my first parasocial heartbreak. Thank you for sharing her and your relationship with us jake. much love to you and your family.”