A Disney-loving social media star has lost her two children, aged seven and 10, in a car crash which has also left her husband in hospital and fighting for his life.

Influencer Keeley Whitcomb, who is travel agent specialising in Disney trips, has described the day the incident happened as the “worst of her life.”

In the crash, which happened on Monday (September 15), Keeley’s 10-year-old daughter Laynee Rae and her husband Blake’s son, Ryder, aged seven, were killed.

The children were pronounced dead at the scene and Blake is in intensive care.

Blake, age 33, was driving a pickup truck at the time, which crashed into a farm silage vehicle. The driver of the farm vehicle was 66-year-old Dale Feik, as reported by the ABC affiliate KHGI-TV.

The circumstances of the crash are not known and the police are investigating the cause of the crash, but alcohol is not thought to be a factor.

Keeley and Blake are believed to have been together for around three years.

In a video shared to her TikTok page on Tuesday (September 16), Keeley said: “Yesterday was the worst day of my life. An accident has taken my 2 eldest children from me and put my husband in the intensive care unit. Consider me out of the Disney office.”

On TikTok , she paid tribute to her daughter and stepson with heartbreaking videos. In one clip , she said Laynee was a “Disney princess” and an “animal lover.”

Saying that she would love her daughter forever, paid tribute and spoke of her grief: “10 years was not long enough for me. Not long enough to watch you grow, to hear your laugh. 10 years is not long enough. I won’t see you on your wedding day.

“My sweet girl. My animal lover. Your brother will miss his big sister. And this momma will miss her Disney princess. 10 years was not long enough. I wanted to see all your adventures.”

In the video, Laynee could be seen singing while wearing Disney ears.

In another clip, she paid tribute to her late stepson, Ryder. “No one loved a dad as much as this boy,” she said.

Describing him as a “sweet”, “sensitive” and “wonderful boy”, she added: “I will think about you every day for the rest of my life.” The grieving mum also said that being a step-parent as a "different kind of love” and that she had “fallen in love” with him as soon as she met him.

Many fans have offered words of condolence and support on Keeley’s videos. One said: “I’m so sorry. I lost my baby sister last night, I know she is walking hand and hand with your beautiful babies.”

Another said: “Having lost a child n hubs just breathe. One minute at a time. Dont think abt tom. Self care. 4yrs out still very difficult but i live to honor them. Prayers n hugs (sic).”

A third wrote: “I’m sorry you have to endure this. I’ve lost 2 children. Plus my husband. And almost lost my 16 year old who is now paralyzed. The greif will sweep you up for a long time and the pain never really goes away. I hope your husband makes it through. Take it hour by hour. Try to eat/sleep and write everything down. Greif brain is real. My heart goes out to you and your family.”

Keeley is a Disney travel agent and her social media shows multiple visits to the various Disney theme parks. She also shared videos of her children meeting Disney characters, and enjoying Disney merchandise.