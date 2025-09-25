A teenage beauty queen has been found dead in a house that was under construction hours after she enjoyed a night out with her friends.

Gabrielly Moreira, who was also high school student and a model, was found dead at a property in Ceará, Brazil, on Friday (September 19). She was just 16 years old.

She had gone out to a bar with friends, including one girl and two boys, the night before. The group are said to have entered the house together.

According to a report by Colombian newspaper El Tiempo, Gabrielly was found dead by local emergency services. The late star’s dad, Valbério Moreira, attended the scene a short time later, around 12.30am, and said he saw his daughter was found covered in bruises and with a bloodstain on her chin. He also said there were two bottles of vodka nearby, one of which was empty, according to the publication.

“The house under construction where Gabrielly was staying with her friends was large and dark,” he told El Tiempo. The grieving dad is now demanding to know “the truth” about what happened to his daughter due to what he has called conflicting reports from the friends she was with.

According to the girl’s chain of events, Gabrielly entered a room inside the restricted property with one of the boys. Twenty-five minutes later, the boy left the room screaming. When the others entered the room, Gabrielly was alleged to be “already dying.” One of the boys claimed that she fell ill and collapsed on the floor.

Valbério added: “It’s a very mysterious thing.” He also that he and his daughter were close up until her untimely death. “I loved her deeply. Gabrielly was an absolute sweetheart,” he said.

Gabrielly was named the Queen of the Pedra Branca Parade in 2025 and also crowned the Princess the year before. She was well known in her local communiy as a result and had thousands of followers on Instagram.

“Her presence was always synonymous with joy, charisma, and dedication, becoming a role model for the youth and the entire community,” the official account for the Secretariat of Agriculture, Livestock and Water Resources, which oversees the parade, wrote on Instagram in Portuguese. “In this moment of grief, we stand in solidarity with family, friends and the entire population of Pedra Branca, praying to God to comfort their hearts and grant them the strength to overcome such a great loss.”

El Tiempo reported that officers from the Pedra Branca Municipal Guard and state forensic officials had attended the scene, and authorities have ordered an autopsy to determine the star’s cause of death.

Gabrielly’s school, the Elza Gomes Martins Full-Time Middle School, issued a tribute on Instagram where they remembered her for “the affection, joy and dedication that marked her coexistence among colleagues, teachers and the entire school community.” They added: “In this moment of pain and dismay, we stand in solidarity with family and friends, praying God to comfort their hearts and grant strength to face this irreparable loss. May you rest in peace.”

Another local competition, which names an annual King and Queen of Corn, also paid tribue to Gabrielly’, who had been named Queen of Corn in May. They wrote online: “Your smile, your joy and your glow brought life to our parties, and your presence will always be remembered with affection. Today the crown bids farewell to its queen, but her reign will remain forever in the memory and hearts of all who had the honor of living with her.”