A social media star has died at the age of just 26 after complaining of severe headaches - and now her cause of death has been revealed.

Influencer Gracious Teiyan was admitted to the hospital earlier this month after reportedly complaing that she was suffering with intense pain in her head. She died two days later.

As fans mourned, videos began to circulate online showing Gracious in the hospital and questions began to be asked about how the star had lost her life at such a young age.

Now, her grieving fiancé, Paul Simat, has announced her cause of death as a rare blood clot. “Gracious suffered from an illness called sinus thrombosis; it is a blood clot in the brain's arteries. In most cases it manifests as a stroke, but it's a rare kind. It was diagnosed late. By the time it was diagnosed it was too late to do much,” he told a local publication in Nairobi, Kenya, Africa.

He went on to describe his late girlfriend as his “best friend” and said “something really blossomed” out of their bond, which did begin as a friendship before it became romantic.

Simat graduated a few days ago from The University of Nairobi with a master's degree, and dedicated his final project to his parents and his partner. He also shared photos of himself and Gracious in happy times. She had reportedly been planning a graduation party for him before her sudden and untimely death.

The late star’s brother, Lerishow Lai, also wrote a heartbreaking statement online, saying that Gracious was his favourite sister, and she was also kind and the light of the family.

“My favourite sister, Gracious Teiyan, has gone to be with the Lord. I never believed it until I saw myself. I arrived at [the] hospital to check on you babe only for the doctor to break the sad news of your passing.

“Words cannot capture the pain of this loss. You were more than a sister. You were a light in our family, full of love, kindness, and warmth. Your absence leaves a void that can never be filled. We take comfort in the beautiful memories we shared and in knowing that your spirit will always remain with us. You will forever live in our hearts,” he wrote.

Cavernous sinus thrombosis is a blood clot in the cavernous sinuses, which are hollow spaces located under the brain, behind each eye socket, as stated by the NHS.

A major blood vessel called the jugular vein carries blood through the cavernous sinuses away from the brain. A blood clot can develop when an infection in the face or skull spreads to the cavernous sinuses. The blood clot develops to prevent the infection spreading further, but it can restrict the blood flow from the brain, which can damage the brain, eyes and nerves running between them. Sometimes, clots can develop without infection.

Cavernous sinus thrombosis is a very serious condition. Even with prompt treatment, as many as 1 in 3 people with the condition may die.