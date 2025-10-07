Married at First Sight star Grace has issued a statement about consent after that commitment ceremony chat about sex with husband Ashley and the experts.

In the commitment ceremony, which aired on Sunday (October 5), Grace explained how she worried that she was obligated to sleep with husband Ashley because he had taken her out on a date and paid the bill.

Although she said she had hoped to keep anything relating to intimacy between herself and Ashley, Grace began by saying she knew she had to speak about what happened in order to get help from experts Paul C Brunson, Mel Schilling, and Charlene Douglas

Visibly emotional, she went on to say “Ash is super generous. We go for a lovely date, Ash picks up the bill. Somewhere between him being really generous, picking up the bill and walking home, I develop this anxiety that I have to keep Ash sweet by being affectionate.”

When Paul asked her to clairfy if her anxiety was attached to the fact that she felt like she had to give Ashley sex in return for him taking her out on a date and paying for everything she said yes.

She went on to explain how the pair had previously spoken about a contraceptive they would use, if and when they chose to sleep together, and on the night of their date they bought that contraceptive before returning home.

Married at First Sight star Grace has issued a statment about consent after her talk about sex with husband Ashley at the commitment ceremony. Photo by Channel 4. | Channel 4

When they did get home, however, she went to bed. She then claimed that Ashley had told her “after they day we’ve had you should want to”, referring to sex. “That anxiety about the grand gesture and the transactional nature played true,” she added, continuing to look uncomfortable and emotional.

Ashley then explained his point of view: “I didn’t do that to have sex with Grace, I’ve done it because it was something nice to do for her.” He added: You took me to get a contraceptive. I thought the date had gone well,” he said, speaking directly to Grace. He then admitted: “I’m annoyed at myself for getting frustrated but I couldn’t help it.”

Ashley then explained there was another occasion where he and Grace were being “flirty” in the shop while they were buying pizza, and back at home the flirty vibe continued so he lifted her up and sat her on the kitchen counter. Then, she “rubbed her nose in his face” so and went to kiss her - but she pulled back and said she didn’t want to.

“What was an intimate moment for me, was then not right for Grace which I understand,” he said. He went on to say that he was confused about when his wife wanted physical touch and when she didn’t.

To try to help the couple, Paul gave them both “homework”. He asked Ashley to always explain the intention with his actions to Grace, which he said he hoped would remove her anxiety about expectations with intimacy.

For Grace, he asked her to give five positive affirmations to Ashley when they hit a challenge so that he can feel reassured that she is in the relationship and will therefore keep fighting for it.

Married at First Sight series 10 couple Grace and Ashley. Photo by Channel 4. | Channel 4

In response to the scenes airing, Grace, who previously described herself as a feminist and has made a name for herself among viewers thanks to her strong opinions on male and female roles, has posted a statement online.

She wrote: “You do not owe anyone sex. I especially do not owe it to a stranger I met on a reality TV show. I do not accept any alternative opinion.”

She went on to hit out out at the edit of the show, and explained that each couple’s couch session with the experts lasts much longer than the few minutes shown on screen.

“These couch sittings are about an hour each to film. You barely see any of it. For example, when Ashley put me on the bench, he was intoxicated and I was sober. This impacted my desire to participate. There are irresponsible edits across this production. I trust the viewers will be alert and vigilant to this while watching,” she said.

“Not aired is the conversation on my set of freshly manicured nails. Admittedly not a set of French tips, but an ‘A’ on my ring finger. A compromise, to validate and affirm my husband. I won’t be told I am cold or not trying.”

She also asked for viewer opinion: “I’m curious if anyone feels the advice we received was useful or encompassed the issues raised?,” implying that perhaps she did not feel the experts had fully helped the situation.

She ended her statement by wishing “love and safety” to all her followers.

Fans were split in their opinion. One person said: “Until she’s willing to acknowledge her issues and take responsibility in addressing them she’ll always be reacting not responding.”

A second added: “The experts didn’t have your back when they should have. Point blank. I know we didn’t see the full chat but it sounds like they didn’t even talk about consent.”

Others thought differently however. One said: “His attitude is indicative of a world view. When a woman changes her mind on sexual activity (which is the very meaning and purpose of consent) saying “what about me, you should want to after the day we’ve had”. These aren’t trauma responses. These are responses to toxic behaviour.”

Another wrote: “So you have a lovely evening out, suggest going to buy contraceptives and then attack him for thinking there might be intimacy between you?”

Both Grace and Ashley decided to stay in the experiment, so their journey is continuing. Ashley has not spoken out about what happened between, them and none of the three experts have either.

If you would like further information about sexual consent, please visit the Safeline website or call 01926 402 498.

*Married at First Sight UK continues tonight (Tuesday October 7) at 9pm on E4.