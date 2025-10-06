An influencer who was cut from Married at First Sight has told her fans she’s had the “hardest few weeks of [her] life” after having emergency brain surgery.

Alicia Beveridge, who is a fitness influencer, first took to her Instagram page last month with a shock update in that she told fans she had been in hospital for several days and was due to have brain surgery shortly afterwards.

The star, who was briefly cast on the upcoming season of Married At First Sight Australia before being cut from the line-up just days before her TV wedding was due to take place, has now explained in more detail what happened.

Sharing a statement on her page yesterday (Sunday October 5), Alicia wrote that she had experienced the “hardest few weeks of [her] life”. She revealed she has spent the last two weeks in hospital and has a “rare condition [she] never saw coming”.

She went on to say that she had lost the ability to talk and has had to learn this skill again, and at times she also struggled with her vision. “It’s easy to take the basics for granted, your words, your vision, your independence. Until suddenly they’re not guaranteed,” she said.

Her statement continued: “This experience has changed me already. Not just physically, but emotionally and mentally. It’s forced me to slow down, to lean on people and to find strength in moments that felt impossible.”

Alicia is still in hospital and recovering from her surgery. “I’m still in the thick of it,” she said. “The road ahead is long. But I’m here, and I’m grateful,” she added.

She ended her statement by urging people to value their bodies and the little things. “If your body is working, if you’re able to move, speak, think and live your daily life, don’t take that lightly. Nothing is promised,” she said. The star also thanked people who have checked in on her and sent her gifts.

The trainer, known on social media as Sweat with Leash, is continuing to recover at Royal North Shore Hospital, Sydney, where she received her treatment. She has not given any more information about the rare condition she has, or the surgery she has had.

In the original statement shared to her Instagram Stories on Thursday September 25 she wrote: “It's a little too tough on my eyes to film otherwise I would turn up a bit more real and vulnerable. I'm going in for brain surgery this morning and have been in hospital for the past few days. I don't have all the answers yet, but will explain and show up when I can. Royal North Shore hospital team are incredible.”

Alicia had been cast for the 2026 season of hugely popular Channel Nine dating show Married at First Sight, which is currently filming and will be broadcast in both Australia and the UK early next year.

“She was gushing to clients that she was about to walk down the aisle and word even got back to the press,” one source told The Daily Mail. “She was so excited for the show, but forgot she had signed an Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA). Producers didn't take kindly to that and decided to cut her and re-cast her at the last minute.”

The star has received many messages of support on her Instagram statement. One person said: “You will stand in the sun soon, Leash and I cannot wait to see you shine. Until then, please rest, be kind to yourself and know you are supported by so many people who love and look up to you.”

Another person said: “Sending all my love and positivity to you through this unbelievably difficult time. I’m so sorry you are going through this. You are an absolute warrior and I know you’ll come back from this stronger than before.”

Alicia is well-known in Sydney's workout circuit as one of Barry's Red Room founding instructors. Her Barry's bio reads: “In my classes, you can expect high energy, epic tunes and serious party vibes, because there's nothing I get off on more than being your personal hype girl and butt-kicker.”